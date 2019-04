Selected by their homeroom teachers at Seventh Ward Elementary for displaying exceptional honesty with the staff and their peers are, first row from left, Jase Andrews, Tyson Tucker, Tyrone Scott, Caroline Burcham, Ava Miller, Abigail Dew, Alayna Howe and John Barnett; and standing, Molly Honeycutt, Kaiden Markey, Damon Bossom, Emily Leggett and Emily Jennings. Not pictured is Hailey Hoyt-Abbott.