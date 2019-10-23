Back in February, Walker High created a buzz when the school named Chad Mahaffey its new football coach.
Eight months later, the Wildcats are making that buzz appear justified.
Walker made its latest statement Friday in a 27-14 win over Live Oak, extending its winning streak to four games and improving to 2-0 in District 4-5A play.
Another marquee matchup for the Wildcats comes this week when they travel to face Central in a game that pits two teams with unbeaten district records.
Star receiver Brian Thomas was once again the difference for Walker in the Live Oak game, hauling in 10 passes for 193 yards and scoring twice through the air. He also returned an onside kick for a score to clinch the win.
Walker has been a fixture in playoff chases the last few seasons and has even hosted first-round playoff games on two occasions. But the Wildcats have not won in the postseason since 1999.
Winning in the playoffs is something Mahaffey did often at his last stop.
He led University High to three state championships, including back-to-back 13-0 seasons his final two years. He won 102 games at U-High in nine seasons.
Walker (5-2) is not only in playoff contention once again, but could also emerge as a player in the district race with a win this week.
Walker and Central (7-0) join Zachary (4-2) atop the 4-5A standings with perfect 2-0 records.
Live Oak (5-2) and Denham Springs (1-6) join Scotlandville (5-2) with 0-2 marks and will meet Friday at Denham Springs in seek of their first district victory.
Fans can only hope this year's Live Oak-Denham game matches the 2018 edition.
Last year, Denham Springs battled back from a 20-point deficit to take a late lead, only to have Live Oak score the winning points on a trick play in the final minutes. Rhett Rosevear connected on a 69-yard wide receiver pass with 3:11 left to give Live Oak the 21-27 win.
Live Oak has won three of coach Brett Beard's four meetings against Denham Springs but was handled by the Yellow Jackets 38-6 in its last trip to Denham two years ago.
Denham Springs has lost four straight, but showed plenty of fight against Zachary last week before falling 41-13.
Live Oak put together a 17-play, 99-yard drive to take the early lead against Walker but was held in check the rest of the night.
Springfield opens league play
Springfield finally steps into district action this week when the Bulldogs host Pope John Paul II in its league opener.
In recent seasons, Springfield competed in an eight-team district that included powerhouses Amite and St. Helena Central.
The new district alignment, with only four football schools, has Springfield (3-4) facing St. Thomas Aquinas at home next week before traveling to face Northlake Christian in the finale.
Springfield defeated Thomas Jefferson 27-4 last week in its final nondistrict game.
In other action this week, Albany looks to get back on track when it welcomes unbeaten Loranger in a pivotal 8-3A matchup.
The Hornets (4-3, 1-1) fell to Jewel Sumner in overtime last week.
Loranger (7-0, 2-0) has emerged as the potential district favorite after winning only two games last season and missing the playoffs.