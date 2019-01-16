Dec. 26
Dunaway, Jeremiah: 37, 17701 Suma Land Drive, Livingston, fugitive.
Stephens, Shawn: 39, 8815 Cherokee Ave., Denham Springs, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, two counts failure to appear, two counts speeding, stopping, standing or parking prohibited in specified places.
Gautreaux, Benjamin: 36, 36937 Twin Oaks Ave., Denham Springs, failure to pay child support.
Pady, Fredrick: 51, 250 Borel Road, Deridder, Department of Corrections Incarceration.
Flood, Cody K.: 30, 2654 Sheldon Drive, Baton Rouge, speeding, two counts suspension/revocation/cancellation of licenses/judicial review, no driver's license, registration certificates, failure to appear, simple assault, stalking, criminal trespass.
Blades, Chaz M.: 29, 29014 Cowart Road, Albany, resisting an officer, felony domestic abuse battery child endangerment, simple criminal damage to property.
Wilson, Ashton: 19, 212 Walnut St., Denham Springs, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams.
Wilson, Connor: 17, 212 Walnut St., Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery, simple criminal damage to property, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
Kokesh, Jacob: 26, 212 Walnut St., Denham Springs, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
Janssen, Abram: 21, 212 Walnut St., Denham Springs, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, parking spaces for certain disabled persons.
Bodkins, Drayzen: 18, 212 Walnut St., Denham Springs, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams.
Pitts, Demisha: 26, 8431 La. 961, Clinton, fugitive.
Mclaughlin, Daren: 52, 17298 Milton Ave., French Settlement, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, security required.
Meyers, Susanne: 45, 35020 Napoleon Drive, Denham Springs, vehicle turning left at intersection.
Geter, Jessica: 26, 12455 Elzie Cowart Road, Denham Springs, proper equipment required on vehicles, two counts false certificates, proper equipment required on vehicles, two counts safety belt use/tags indicating exemption.
Kirkland, James Kenneth: 66, 3478 La. 63, Clinton, driving while intoxicated, driving on roadway lane for traffic, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Benford, Joshua Claude: 34, 26168 Walker South Road, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery.
Johnson, Stephen: 44, 49560 River Road, Hammond, possession of heroin under 2 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Burkins, Briana: 24, 27140 La. 16, Denham Springs, possession of heroin under 2 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Broome, Kimberly: 57, 8547 R. Dawes Drive, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery.
Thames, Clifton Allen: 28, 40061 La. 441, Holden, simple burglary.
Dec. 27
Gros, Lieren: 29, 7450 Vincent Road, Denham Springs, violation of protective orders, false certificates.
West, Paul: 46, 1360 Flanacher Road, Zachary, taking contraband to/from penal institutions prohibited, resisting an officer, two counts theft, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Strong, Benjamin: 37, 17540 Chasefield Ave., Baton Rouge, cyberstalking.
Wyble, Jason Paul: 33, 5931 Kellywood Oaks Drive, Baton Rouge, speeding, stop signs and yield signs, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, theft of a motor vehicle.
Hodges, Michael Patrick: 25, 9906 Florida Blvd., Walker, driving on roadway lane for traffic, reckless operation of a vehicle, aggravated flight from an officer, intentional refusal to stop, life endangerment, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic.
Eshkoftegi, Parish: 35, 22781 Walker S. Road, Denham Springs, driving on roadway lane for traffic, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, proper equipment required on vehicles, false certificates, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Barney, Heather L: 42, 22781 Walker South, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, parking spaces for certain disabled persons, two counts theft, criminal trespass.
Sanders, Jessica: 31, 29746 Oak St., Holden, domestic aggravated battery.
Simmons, Chloe: 21, 27699 Church Of God Road, Holden, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, speeding.
Lavigne, Chet Anthony: 30, 16170 Dutch Lane, Denham Springs, registration certificates, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, security required, false certificates.
Dec. 28
Dandridge, Kristopher: 23, 01790 Lake Pointe, Zachary, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Miller, Brittini: 26, 25120 Shanklin Drive, Zachary, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, theft.
Sibley, Richard E.: 36, 33630 N. Corbin, Walker, criminal trespass.
Medlock, Byron: 20, 14131 Sellers Lane, Walker, cruelty to juveniles, second degree battery, intentional serious bodily injury.
Crane, Holly Danielle: 28, 08618 La. 1019, Denham Springs, fugitive.
Scofield, Chase: 32, 41155 Rhea St., Gonzales, felony domestic abuse battery child endangerment.
Rivere, Samantha: 30, 44164 Conway St., Sorrento, simple battery.
Hebert, Brandi: 37, 19935 Idaho St., Livingston, fugitive.
Cupstid, Samantha Kay: 53, 30757 Linder Road, Denham Springs, probation.
Henry, Tyler Ann: 20, 9477 Margot Lane, Denham Springs, disturbing the peace.
Mccleary, Christopher: 21, 9200 Rue De Fleur St., Denham Springs, disturbing the peace, simple assault.
Edwards, Tasha N.: 38, 113332 Arnold Road, Denham Springs, theft, criminal trespass.
Fountain, Brandy Marie: 44, 15909 Black Mud Road, Walker, two counts forgery, bank fraud, access device fraud, two counts monetary instrument abuse, theft.
Rodriguez, Alexzandria: 25, 10380 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, simple criminal damage to property, two counts resisting an officer, simple escape/aggravated escape, possession of marijuana under 14 grams.
Jones, Michael: 36, 41261 Fire Tower, Ponchatoula, three counts manufacture, two counts cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, two counts distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to distribute Schedule III controlled dangerous substance.
Kaznowitz, Max: 32, 40430 E I-55 Service Road, Ponchatoula, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Tidwell, Chandler: 26, 21482 Bonnie Drive, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery.
Lowell, David: 47, homeless, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery.
Brooks, Dontarvis: 39, 01014 Tiffani St., 15, Gonzales, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams.
Pittman, Brittany: 30, 30515 N. Willow, Livingston, speeding, licensee must give notice of change of address.
Dec. 29
Sibley, Rheagan Renee: 42, 07474 Pine Bluff Road, Denham Springs, theft of a motor vehicle, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
Hood, Carli: 17, 37446 Renniger Road, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Lott, Myra Marie: 28, 9324 Randall Ave., Denham Springs, theft.
Randolph, James J.: 38, 8028 Bellmont Road, Denham Springs, simple battery.
Sutton, Jenna: 27, 31441 Harry Sherman Road, Albany, domestic abuse battery, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, simple criminal damage to property.
Cittadino, Noah: 21, 47347 Vene Drive, Tickfaw, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Burns, Trevon: 19, 22389 Aydell Lane, Maurepas, possession of marijuana under 14 grams.
Killingsworth, Jonnette: 37, 4553 Mohican St., Baton Rouge, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, driving while intoxicated, view outward or inward through windshield or windows/obscuring prohibited, security required.
Jones, Leon D.: 40, 1289 North 38th St., Baton Rouge, possession of marijuana under 14 grams.
Casey, Brandon Ray: 38, 35102 Quail Creek Road, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
Hall, Scott Leland: 25, 26943 Glasscock Road, Walker, speeding, two counts driver must be licensed, security required.
Hanna, Tommy: 52, 11044 E. Bankston Lane, Hammond, fugitive.
Martin, Robert: 43, 20090 Aydell Lane, French Settlement, domestic abuse aggravated assault.
Parks, Cleveland: 37, 1735 Saul Ave. 15, Zachary, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, violation of protective orders.
Musso, Anthony: 38, 422149 La. 42, Prairieville, proper equipment required on vehicles, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Dec. 30
Mulvey, Jason Bradley: 29, 25250 Pardue Road, Lot 5B, Springfield, court cost, domestic abuse battery, fugitive.
Mckinney, Kyndal B.: 31, 31379 Cafe Line Road, Albany, driving while intoxicated.
Acosta, Ray: 38, 31515 Norred Road, Holden, domestic abuse battery.
Polezcek, Theresa Michelle: 30, 48042 Tullis Road, Natalbany, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, taillamps, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
Andre, Dexter: 27, 78655 Hurdle Road, Rosedale, expired motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, two counts speeding, expired vehicle registration, no driver's license, child passenger restraint system, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption.
Sanchez, Shane: 18, 30205 Eden Church Road, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery.
Williams, Matthew Cody: 30, 32271 Cane Market Road, Walker, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Dore, Katherine E.: 28, 32271 Cane Market Road, Walker, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, theft of utility service.
Carter, Meosha Desha: 29, 28960 Highland Drive, Walker, theft.
Bostwick, Kelly G.: 37, domestic abuse battery.
Byars, Howard Wayne: 22, 11358 Copperwood Road, Denham Springs, principal/simple burglary of inhabited dwelling, resisting an officer.
Blades, Ron Lewis: 29, 11358 Copperwood Drive, Denham Springs, simple burglary of inhabited dwelling.
Varner, James Marshall: 35, 12587 Sims Road, Denham Springs, careless operation, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, failure to appear.
Moore, Phillip: 39, 7709 Denham Drive, Denham Springs, felony domestic abuse battery child endangerment.
Thompson, Gage: 21, 24497 Jones Road, Springfield, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Truxillo, Shane: 43, 608 Susan Drive, Hammond, driving on roadway lane for traffic, driving while intoxicated.
Dec. 31
Brown, Abigail: 23, 8277 Violet St., Denham Springs, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Hoyt, Nicholas B.: 22, 3305 Percy Young, Walker, underage driving while intoxicated.
Collins, Damarcus G.: 28, 195 Harding Drive, Baton Rouge, theft.
Greene, John: 54, 32744 Carolee Drive, Denham Springs, littering prohibited.
Edwards, James: 28, 30987 Brown Bud, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
King, Cyndi: 40, 35061 Madisonville Drive, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery.
Weatherford, Dalton: 20, 12822 Florida Blvd., Livingston, theft.
Goshen, Richard: 50, 713 Council Hill Road, East Dundee, Illinois, criminal trespass, two counts prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana under 14 grams.
Meade, Michael: 38, 342 Petes Highway, Denham Springs, two counts attempt/second degree murder, home invasion, court cost.
Mayeaux, Robert A.: 47, 26050 Oak Alley, Holden, speeding, evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, littering prohibited.
Collins, Jason: 43, 12734 Mustang Ave., Baton Rouge, fugitive.
Guitrau, Allison M.: 25, 31385 La. 16, Denham Springs, speeding, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Jan. 1
Hemphill, Rosa: 43, 18755 Eathern Martin, Livingston, no driver's license, fugitive.
Watson, Toni: 40, 7894 Oakland Drive, Denham Springs, resisting an officer, parole.
Powers, Heather: 37, 14614 Breton Drive, Baton Rouge, theft, unauthorized entry of a place of business, fugitive.
Stingley, James: 40, 43207 Moore Road, Prairieville, simple criminal damage to property.
Stephenson, Roland: 45, 14778 Sycamore St., Walker, violation of protective orders, criminal trespass.
Lemay, William: 26, 8577 Sharee Place, Denham Springs, possession of marijuana 14 grams or more, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Mancik, Shawn Dean: 27, 29393 Lindas Haven Road, Springfield, domestic abuse battery.
Aguilar, Justine: 26, 8650 Chickasaw Ave., 1, Denham Springs, two counts driving while intoxicated.
Spain, Gerald: 49, 330 Dennis Lee Road, 15, Denham Springs, taillamps, possession of marijuana 14 grams or more, illegal use of controlled drug in presence of persons under 17 years old.
Shows, Garrett: 19, 39820 Applewood Drive, 1, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery, simple battery.
Smith, Ronald: 24, 14426 Gibson Road, Maurepas, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Shows, Mark: 49, 39770 Applewood Drive, 1, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery, simple battery.
Dixon, Chandra: 45, 3011 Apple St., 1, Denham Springs, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden, disturbing the peace/doing any of the following to disturb.
Jan. 2
Davis, David P.: 51, 26380 Juban Road, Denham Springs, driving under suspension for prior DWI offense, speeding, fugitive.
Tuminello, Kyle: 34, 11736 Marlene Ave., 1, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery.
Karwick, Joseph: 27, 30869 W. Knight Drive, Denham Springs, driving while intoxicated, speeding.
Willie, Nicholas S.: 40, 44448 Latto Road, Hammond, domestic abuse battery, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.