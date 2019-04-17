SPRINGFIELD — Patrons of the Livingston Parish Library System have many and varied reasons to visit the branches of the system and for residents of the Albany and Springfield areas, one of the latest attractions was the opportunity to choose items offered for free at the latest session of the Library Free Garage Sale offered on April 5.
The event is part of the library system’s celebration of Earth Day which will be observed on April 22. Library patrons were invited to bring used items to participating branches before the sale.
For those who missed the opportunity to perhaps find a useful item free of charge at the Albany-Springfield Branch on April 5, they will have a second chance to find that “special something” at the Main Branch in Livingston from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on April 26. Donations for this garage sale will be accepted April 22-25.
At the April 5 event, assembled early at the doors to the facility. Upon admittance, they were able to choose, free of charge, as many items as they wished. Two rows of tables were covered with an assortment of items that included decorative furnishings, household helpers, books, record albums, Christmas decorations and other selections.
Dustin Cotton, library assistant II and overseer of circulation, said the library system has been holding the garage giveaways for several years at the system’s various branches and that the offering has been well received by many area residents. He said during the week before the garage sale, the library accepted items from patrons who no longer had a use for the things donated to the library. “For many residents, this is an opportunity to get rid of things that they no longer wanted or needed without having to hold a garage sale on their own. Some of the folks who bring things to us relate that they don’t have enough items for a personal garage sale so they welcomed the opportunity to bring it to the library,” he said.
He said that before the historic floods of 2016, the library branches tended to collect many more items that what has been gathered since. “I guess that many people lost a lot of things in the flood and they just don’t have a lot of stuff to give away now,” he said.
Cotton explained that the library accepts most items that are submitted but that they don’t take clothes, large pieces of furniture or broken objects.
Amanda Adkins, library assistant who oversees the Reference Desk at the branch, said the garage sale is yet another attempt by the library to engage the community in a way that draws patrons within its doors. She pointed out the sale is also a service because it provides an outlet for area citizens to donate items that they no longer need but do not wish to throw away. At the same time, those items are utilized by those who come to the sale. The garage sale is a way for the library system to engage in the recycling of goods that might otherwise be disposed of despite still being useful, she explained.
Thesel Holoingsworth, who was studiously checking out the items that were being offered said of the event, “This garage sale is just one more thing that our library does for us. We have a really good library system and I bring my three children here all the time. My children came come here to do their homework and if they need computers to help them, the library has that. At the same time, I love to read and I get my books from the library. We are blessed with a really good library system and today’s garage sale is just one more nice thing that they do.”
The library is also planning two plant and paint sessions for April 29 at 1 p.m. and April 30 at 6 p.m. at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch Idea Lab. The library’s 3D printer will be used to create a flowerpot to plant a succulent.