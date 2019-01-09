Four players from Livingston Parish, including three from Denham Springs, were honored by The Advocate as part of the annual All-Metro football team.
Running back Tre Muse, wide receiver DJ Williams and linebacker Brennan Leblanc were the three Yellow Jackets to make the team after leading Denham to its first playoff victory in four years. Wide receiver Brian Thomas of Walker joined them.
The running of Muse, who finished with 1,214 yards and 13 touchdowns, late in the season was the catalyst for Denham's strong finish. Williams, with 950 yards and nine touchdowns on 38 catches, was the top target of Denham quarterback Luke Lunsford and led one of the area's top aerial attacks. Leblanc was a force in the middle of the Yellow Jackets defense for the second straight season, finishing with 119 tackles, 22 tackles for loss and five sacks as a senior.
Thomas had 45 catches for 1,043 yards and seven scores for Walker, which went 8-3 and hosted a first-round playoff game.
The Zachary duo of quarterback Keilon Brown and linebacker Wes Brady were named the top offensive and defensive players, respectively, on the all-area squad for the second year in a row. East Ascension's Darnell Lee was the coach of the year.
In volleyball, Live Oak senior Olivia Betz was the lone Livingston Parish player to earn All-Metro honors.
Betz had 435 kills, 304 digs and 153 aces to lead the Eagles into the second round of the Division II playoffs.
All-district football
Muse, Williams and Leblanc led a list of six Denham Springs players on the All-District 4-5A first team, joined by five players from Live Oak and three from Walker.
Tight end Brycen Longley joined Williams and Muse on the first-team offense, while placekicker Jose Ortega and punter JP Preston from Denham were named first team on special teams. The five first-team selections from Live Oak were running back Kee Hawkins, offensive lineman Matt Kiger, long snapper Carson Jones, defensive lineman Jalen Lee and defensive back Eli Johnson, a McNeese State signee.
Jalen Cook and BJ Lockhart joined Thomas as first-team selections from Walker. Cook, a star wide receiver and return man, made the team at the athlete position. Lockhart earned first-team all-district recognition on offense (running back) and defense (defensive back).
Second-team all-district selections were Lunsford, Kaleb Drummer, Jake Evans, Alex Harris, Alex Morrison, Kaydon Berard and Tristan Duhe from Denham Springs, Hagen Long, Gabe Kimble, Blake Robinson and Cameron Dickerson from Live Oak, and Garrett Emmons, Bradley Cain, Jerome Wilson, K'Andre Ventress, Calvin Watson and Cook (wide receiver) from Walker.
In 7-3A, Albany had four players earn first-team all-district recognition: running back Justin Parrish, offensive lineman Ronnie Turbeville, linebacker Casey Thompson and Nicholas Pregeant, who made it at the flex position.
Rhette Wolfe, Jacob Giachetti, Pierce Ziebarth, Tyler Bates and Dashawn Doherty were second-team selections.
In 9-2A, tight-end fullback Beau Husser was the lone Springfield player on the first-team all-district squad.
John'L Fryson and Nicholas Macaluso were second-team honorees.
Denham girls continue streak
The Denham Springs girls basketball team, which won the Livingston Parish tournament earlier this season, extended its winning streak to 10 straight with a 63-40 victory over Albany on Friday.
The Yellow Jackets improved to 17-2 ahead of matchups against University and Plaquemine scheduled for this week.
Albany was 14-8 as the Hornets prepared to open 7-3A action against Loranger, the defending Class 3A state champion, in a rematch from last year's state semifinals.