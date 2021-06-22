This report was compiled from 21st Judicial District Court records dealing with felony cases.
LIVINGSTON — District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux reports Matthew Lee Shaun Gay, 31, of Walker, was found guilty of distribution/possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, illegal use/possession/control of weapons — crime of violence/controlled dangerous substance, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
On Jan. 2, 2020, detectives with Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division traveled to Walker North Road to locate suspect Gay due to an active parole warrant. Officers contacted individuals within the residence who indicated the previously convicted felon, Gay, was present within the home. Upon entering the residence, officers found Gay in possession of approximately 92 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a firearm.
Gay is scheduled for sentencing Aug. 2 in front of Judge William Dykes.
Results from May 26, before Judge William Dykes in Amite:
Tristan Cummings: 24, of Ponchatoula, pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of a Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, two counts of possession of heroin and simple escape. He was sentenced to seven years with the Department of Corrections. He received credit for time served.
Taurus Finley: 41, of Hammond, pleaded no contest to simple burglary, possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, domestic abuse battery – first offense – household member, and nine counts of violation of a protective order. He was sentenced to seven years with the Department of Corrections. He received credit for time served.
John Johnson Jr.: 45, of Ponchatoula, pleaded no contest to two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance and possession of heroin. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. Time is to run consecutive with all other time being served. He received credit for time served.
Christa Maggert: 38, of Madisonville, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. She was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for two years. She is ordered to pay a $750 fine along with court costs and fees.
Eugene Pace: 37, of Hammond, pleaded no contest to two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance and possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to five years with the Department of Corrections. He received credit for time served.
Ldeadrick Smith: 24, of Kentwood, pleaded no contest to possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, illegal carrying of weapon, and battery of a dating partner. He was sentenced to five years with the Department of Corrections. All but two days of the sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Gerald Stelly: 40, of Tickfaw, pleaded contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. He received credit for time served.
Results from June 2, before Judge William Dykes in Amite:
Larry Anderson Jr.: 37, of Hammond, pleaded to conspiracy to distribution of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm/carrying concealed weapon by convicted felon, and illegal use/possession/control of weapons. He is to be sentenced Aug. 16.
Darren Earlycutt Jr.: 21, of Hammond, pleaded no contest to illegal use/possession/control of weapons and possession of marijuana/THC. He is to be sentenced July 13.
Results from June 14, before Judge William Dykes in Livingston:
Stacy Merritt: 51, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to identity theft. She was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for two years. She is ordered to pay a $600 fine along with court costs and fees.
Bobby Wall: 64, of Livingston, pleaded no contest to simple burglary. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $750 fine along with court costs and fees.
Results from June 14, before Judge Jeffrey Johnson in Livingston:
Amanda Bankston: 24, of Livingston, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. She received credit for time served.
Timothy Bond: 57, of Walker, pleaded no contest to indecent behavior with a juvenile. He was sentenced to three years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. The defendant is ordered to register as a sex offender and pay a $750 fine along with court costs and fees.
Alicia Chiasson: 35, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance. She was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay fines and fees.
Bridgette Douglas: 35, of Gonzales, pleaded no contest to stalking (victim under the of 18), stalking, and entry on/remaining in places/on land after being forbidden. She was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay fines and fees.
Sherisa Elwin: 42, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. She was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay fines and fees.
Miguel Fuentes-Lazo: 22, of Baton Rouge, pleaded no contest to possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance and possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years he is ordered to pay fines and fees.
Robert Garner: 50, of Greenwell Springs, pleaded no contest to aggravated flight from an officer where human life is endangered and possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to three years with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served concurrently. He received credit for time served.
Vernon Hoyt: 39, of Springfield, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to one year with the Department of Corrections. He received credit for time served.
Tristan Hudson: 24, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to three counts of possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule III controlled dangerous substance and possession of heroin. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. Time is to run concurrently. He received credit for time served.
Camille Kenney Jr.: 51, of Albany, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He received credit for time served.
Allison Lambert: 34, of Maurepas, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. She was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay a $750 fine along with court costs and fees.
Lionel Lewis: 63, of Tickfaw, pleaded no contest to operating a vehicle while intoxicated – third offense. He was sentenced to one year with the Department of Corrections. He received credit for time served.
Jonathon Shrader: 40, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to two counts of possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance and possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to five years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $1,250 fine along with court costs and fees.
Jordan Tarter: 24, of Maurepas, pleaded no contest to two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $750 fine along with court costs and fees.
Daryl Walker: 35, of Independence, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery – child endangerment law and violation of a protective order. He was sentenced to three years with the Department of Corrections. Two years of the sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay fines and fees.
Results from June 14, before Judge Erika Sledge in Amite:
David Earl Brown: 37, of Hammond, pleaded no contest to possession of heroin, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, and possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to six years with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served consecutively. He received credit for time served.
Raymond Dantzler: 58, of Hammond, pleaded no contest to distribution/possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance and possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He is to be sentenced on Aug. 3.
Patrick Heyer: 32, of Tickfaw, pleaded no contest to two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance and simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling. He was sentenced to five years with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served concurrently. He is ordered to pay restitution.
Carl Wuernther: 32, of Mandeville, pleaded no contest to two counts of stalking — first offense. He was sentenced to two years in the parish jail. Time is to be served consecutively. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Benjamin Jones: 29, of Independence, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse aggravated assault, domestic abuse battery – first offense – household member and simple criminal damage to property under $1,000. He was sentenced to one year with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served concurrently. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Results from June 15, before Judge Charlotte Foster in Amite:
Blake Elam: 30, of Robert, pleaded no contest cruelty to a juvenile. He was sentenced to five years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Edward Johnson: 30, of Amite, pleaded no contest to distribution/possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to nine years with the Department of Corrections. He received credit for time served.
Ray Allen James: 39, of Tangipahoa, pleaded no contest to two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, obstruction of justice by tampering with evidence and possession of firearm/carrying concealed weapon by convicted felon. He was sentenced to five years with the Department of Corrections. Time is to run concurrently. He received credit for time served.