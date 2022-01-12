IMG-7381.JPEG

Textures — J. Allan’s Warehouse made held a ribbon-cutting with the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce on Dec. 11, 2021. On hand for the event were the owners, staff members and chamber officials.

 Provided photo

Denham Springs' newest home furniture and accessory store is open. Textures — J. Allan’s Warehouse made the opening official with a ribbon-cutting with the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce on Dec. 11.

On hand for the event were the owners, staff members and chamber officials.

The Textures Warehouse concept creates a once-a-month shopping experience where the warehouse is filled with furniture, lighting, rugs, art décor and accessories that are on a first-come, first-served basis and up to 60% off retail pricing.

The business is behind DEMCO at 1820 South Range Ave. They also have a location at 421 Ninth St., New Orleans.

View comments