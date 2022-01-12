Denham Springs' newest home furniture and accessory store is open. Textures — J. Allan’s Warehouse made the opening official with a ribbon-cutting with the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce on Dec. 11.
On hand for the event were the owners, staff members and chamber officials.
The Textures Warehouse concept creates a once-a-month shopping experience where the warehouse is filled with furniture, lighting, rugs, art décor and accessories that are on a first-come, first-served basis and up to 60% off retail pricing.
The business is behind DEMCO at 1820 South Range Ave. They also have a location at 421 Ninth St., New Orleans.