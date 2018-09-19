WALKER — At its Sept. 10 meeting, the City Council took the first step in what could be a lengthy process to build a new City Hall.
The council unanimously approved a resolution that requests the authority to sell and issue bonds not to exceed $10 million that would be used to “acquire, construct, equip and furnish a building to serve as City Hall,” according to the resolution.
The city’s financial adviser, Jim Ryan, said the resolution is only the beginning of a long-range exploration.
Mayor Jimmy Watson said in an interview that he and council members are now in the process of reviewing the city’s master plan that was adopted a number of years ago. Part of that plan calls for the construction of a new City Hall.
Watson said an architect is studying such things as how much space would be needed in such a facility, how to best allocate that space and where property suitable for a City Hall might be available.
“It will be a thorough study, and we want it to be something the city really needs,” Watson said. He added that if a new City Hall is built, the current facility could be used for a police station. He said the Police Department is housed in a small headquarters building.
Ryan told the council, “In approving this resolution, you don’t owe anybody anything until you actually decide to borrow the money. If you eventually decide to go forward with this, your request will have to go to the state Bond Commission and through other channels. This resolution is just your request to eventually borrow this money if you see fit."
Ryan said the $10 million proposed in the resolution does not reflect what a new City Hall might cost, but he said that figure was used to ensure sufficient funds will be available if the city proceeds with the project.
The resolution states that the bond will mature no later than 30 years from the date of issuance and “shall bear an interest rate not to exceed 6 percent.”
Ryan said experience shows that the interest rate should not be 6 percent. He told the council that before any bonds are sold, the council will have to again address the matter. “I will be back here to work with you on this,” he said.
Watson emphasized the point, telling the council, “If down the road we decide to go ahead with this and to borrow the money, we will be able to do so. But it has to come back to you, members of the council.”
In a related matter, the council, at Ryan’s request, approved a resolution reaffirming Walker’s membership in the Louisiana Local Government Environmental Facilities and Community Development Authority Act.
Ryan said membership assists communities in accessing credit for public works projects.
“Membership in the Development Authority doesn’t cost you anything, but it gives you a much better position in your ability to finance projects,” he said.
At the same meeting, chief of staff Jamie Etheridge said improvements were continuing at Sidney Hutchinson Park and arrangements are being made to make the park more accessible.
Etheridge said a key gate at the park has been kept locked because of vandalism at the ballparks during construction and general improvements. He said a road in the park will be rerouted to allow access to the pedestrian walking trails in the park.
Etheridge said bathrooms at the soccer fields are being updated; when that work is finished, he said access to Ball Park Road will be opened.
“We have to spend a million to a million-and-a-half dollars improving the park, and we are not going to let it get torn," Watson said.
Etheridge said the city was also addressing problems with a recycling bin that was placed near the park.
“People are throwing all kinds of stuff into that recycling bin, and that defeats the purpose. If someone throws crawfish heads in there, then the entire dumpster has to go straight to the landfill, negating the purpose of having a recycling bin," Etheridge said. "We have been getting nothing but complaints about that bin. … It smells, people bang the big metal doors at night and it has become a nuisance. We have tried putting up signs and cameras, but it just hasn’t worked."
Watson said the city will work with Waste Management on efforts to have recycling in Walker.
In a different matter, the council approved the subdividing of property on Ball Park Road and Walker North Road at the request of Dorsey Development on behalf of Joseph Peak.
Etheridge said part of the property is zoned residential-70 and part of it is zoned residential-commercial, and retail establishments could be located on that portion.
Council attorney Bobby King reminded the council that it was to consider only the subdividing of the tract into two parts and not if and what businesses could ultimately be located on the property.
“You will not be deciding whether or not a Dollar General can be located on the property; you are only to decide whether or not the landowner can divide his property,” King said. He added if the council did not allow the subdivision, it would be going against its own zoning and land-use regulations.
Etheridge explained that the city’s zoning board had approved the land division and recommended it for council approval.
Christopher Piper, a resident of the area, said the council should follow its own master plan as it relates to commercial growth.
“How many Dollar Generals do we have to have before we say that enough is enough?” he asked.
Etheridge said if the property is ever developed into commercial retail, then the owners will have to address such issues as traffic and drainage.
At the same meeting, the council approved the hiring of two dispatchers for the Police Department, Ashley Graves and Rhonda Rayborn. Shelia Chutz was approved as a full-time officer, and Seth Dillon and John Taylor won approval as reserve officers.