DENHAM SPRINGS — A large crowd gathered at the Old Train Station in Historic Downtown, brightly lighted for the holidays, watched members of Livingston Parish Students Against Destructive Decisions retell the story of the first Christmas through a live performance while delivering a message about the necessity of safe driving during the holiday season.
A large cast, accompanied by several live sheep and a donkey, told the story of the birth of Jesus in song and script. The cast wore elaborate costumes that enhanced the telling of the timeless story. The drama began with the visit of the angel Gabriel to Mary and continued through the arrival of the three wise men. Mary, portrayed by Hailey Enamorado, and Joseph, played by Seth Bowden, were the centers of the live Nativity. The two delivered messages promoting safety at the drama’s conclusion.
Elise LeBlanc, retired Denham Springs High School English teacher and the senior adviser to the Livingston Parish SAAD, said the group chose to present the living Nativity to show the organization’s commitment to serving the community. She said the group had worked on the production for several weeks.
“We have a great group of young people who are seriously involved in SAAD, and they have enjoyed planning and producing the living nativity. This is a major way that we can reach out to the public,” she said.
Dylan Ivy, the executive director of Livingston SAAD, said the group's purpose is to empower teens, engage parents, mobilize communities and change lives. "We try to accomplish these goals through our year-round activities in all the schools of Livingston Parish and at our annual summer camp where we offer a weeklong concentration of programs designed to help young people live healthier and safer lives," Ivy said.
He said SAAD used the living Nativity to invite other agencies concerned with safety to Denham Springs. Available at the gathering were representatives of the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections, and representatives of Mothers Against Drunk Driving. State Police brought a training vehicle that demonstrates what happens when a vehicle rolls over. Troopers interacted with visitors to the gathering at the conclusion of the Nativity drama.
Asheba Brown, program manager for the state office of MAAD called the event "a great opportunity for us to get out and meet the public and talk about the need for safety during the holiday season. We can’t say it enough, don’t drink and drive. This is especially a problem at this time of the year when people attend parties and family gatherings. Don’t drink and drive. … The message is clear and that is what we are trying to get across tonight.”
Bowden reminded the audience that last year dozens of Louisiana residents were killed in automobile accidents during the Christmas holidays because of drunken and careless driving. Looking toward the three wise men in the production, he said, “Wise men don’t do drugs. Stay alive, don’t text and drive.”
LeBlanc said Bowden was named the Livingston Parish Student of the Year by SAAD because of his commitment to the organization and the leadership roles he took on during the year. Bowden attended SAAD’s National Convention in Washington, D,C. earlier this year, where he represented the student members of SAAD enrolled in parish schools.
Soloist for the pageant included Natalyn Crotwell, who sang “Mary Did You Know?”; Loren Glasscock, who offered ‘Birth of Jesus”; Kaitlyn King, who presented “Wise Men Deliver Gifts”; and a trumpet solo by Landon Moran. The audience was invited to sing along with Moran’s playing of “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen.”
The Living Nativity was part of the Christmas Alive 2018 series of presentations offered in the Antique Village during the holidays. The Christmas programs are sponsored by a group of volunteers and dozens of individuals and businesses who have underwritten the programs through donations.