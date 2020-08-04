Leadership class accepting applications
The Livingston Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for the 2021 Class of Leadership Livingston.
Visit tinyurl.com/yxfqgjfl for the application. Visit livingstonparishchamber.org/leadership-livingston for information.
Applications are due by noon Aug. 28.
Check out the library
The Livingston Parish Library announced its August events.
In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Livingston Parish Library is presenting all programming and events in a virtual format. These will be available on the library’s Facebook, Instagram and YouTube channels. Visit www.mylpl.info for information.
In addition to traditional story times and crafts, the library is having STEAM and technology sessions, crafts for adults and more.
At 7 p.m. Aug. 14, Trivia Night for ages 12 and up will focus on science fiction and fantasy. The Aug. 28 trivia session will be on the 1990s.
At 10 a.m. Aug. 28, puzzle your way through a Jumanji Virtual Escape Room for ages 12 an up.
Youth Virtual Storytime for ages 0-11 will be held at 10 a.m. August 31.
For all activities, call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit the website for details.
SLU Community Music School opens registration
Southeastern Louisiana University’s Community Music School is accepting registrations for its 2020 session, which begins Aug. 24.
Registration will remain open throughout the semester, however registrations received after Aug. 17 will incur a $20 late fee.
The 13-week fall semester will offer individual lessons on various instruments and voice to students of all ages at three locations — Southeastern’s main campus in Hammond, the Southeastern Livingston Center in Walker, and Northshore Technical Community College in Lacombe.
In addition to individual lessons, opportunities for music theory classes and ensemble formation are also available upon request, said CMS Director Jivka Duke. Students will be able to choose whether their lessons will take place in person, online or a combination of both.
For information about CMS programs and general registration, call (985) 549-5502, or visit the CMS website at www.southeastern.edu/cms.
Let us know what's going on
We’d love to see photos and hear about what's going on in Livingston and Tangipahoa. Share your stories and photos at livingston@theadvocate.com.