While investigators have received an influx of tips about the killing of a mother and son at their home near Independence, more information is needed to solve the case, the Tangipahoa Parish sheriff said Monday.

"We need any information, no matter how small it might be, it could be the piece we need to close this case. If you know anything, saw or heard something, please make the call,” Sheriff Daniel Edwards said in a news release.

Deputies found 42-year-old Daytra Miller and 13-year-old Robert West Jr. shot to death inside of their home on Labruzza Lane around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 23, 2018. The Sheriff's Office has intentionally released few details about the circumstances of the crime.

Woman, 13-year-old killed at Tangipahoa home; officials offer reward for info leading to arrest INDEPENDENCE — An Independence woman and her 13-year-old son were found shot to death inside their Tangipahoa Parish home Sunday night, and of…

“We would like to thank the many community members who have already come forward with information,” he said.

Although no arrests have been made, authorities do not believe there is any new danger to the public as it relates to the case.

The Sheriff's Office is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the shooter or shooters, up from the $2,500 originally offered.

Gloria McGee, Miller's aunt, said funeral services were held for the mother and son Thursday. She said the family has received little information from the Sheriff's Office, although she believes they continue to actively investigate the case.

Can't see video below? Click here.

McGee said the the killing has "turned my family on its ear, not really understanding who, what and why."

"It’s so devastating. I just can't imagine how someone would do something so grotesque and just horrific, especially during the holidays," she said.

West was a seventh-grade honors student at Tangi Academy, a charter school in Hammond. The school's principal described him in a statement as someone who "always put others before himself."

“He was a kind, gentle, helpful and caring young man who always put others before himself,” principal Jackie Wilson wrote.

Anyone with any information connected to this case is asked to please call the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, (985) 345-6150, or Crime Stoppers at (800) 554-5245. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

Investigators fielding tips in Tangipahoa double killing, school offering grief counseling Tangipahoa Parish investigators are deliberately keeping details of a Sunday night double homicide away from the public as they comb through t…