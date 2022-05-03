The Amite Arts Council will host two Summer Art Camps, a news release said. Both camps will be held at the Amite Community Center for fourth through eighth graders.
A visual art camp will be taught by book illustrator Marita Gentry. It is June 13-17 and runs from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. A dance camp will be taught by Heather Crowe Simmons on June 27 through July 1. The camp is from 10 a.m. to noon. There will be a public show of the students' work on the last day of the camp.
There is a $10 registration fee for each camp. Parents will need to go to Amite City Hall to register. Each camp is open to 20 students. If more than 20 register, attendance will be determined by a lottery. Registration ends May 23.
For information, call City Hall at (985) 748-8761.