THURSDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
Adventure Club: 3:30 p.m., Kentwood Branch Library.
Teen Club: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
FRIDAY
Strawberry Patch: 10:30 a.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Kwame Alexander: 6 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
SATURDAY
Countdown to Noon: 10:30 a.m., Independence Branch Library.
Family Wii: Noon, Hammond Branch Library.
Wii Saturday: 1 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
MONDAY
New Year's Eve Dance: 7 p.m., 750 La. 22 East, Ponchatoula. The music will begin playing at 9 p.m. The band is POO-YAI. The cost is $50 a couple.
WEDNESDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Kentwood Branch Library.
Home School Book Club: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. Ponchatoula Branch Library.
Adventure Club: 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., Independence branch and Ponchatoula branch libraries.
JAN. 3
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
Adventure Club: 3:30 p.m., Kentwood Branch Library.
Teen Club: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
Pageturners: 5:30 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.