Southeastern Louisiana University is hosting an opportunity for prospective students and their parents to explore campus through Lion Pride Preview on April 8.
Open to high school juniors and seniors, the event is a free informational day.
During the campus visit, scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., attendees will learn more about academic programs and the admissions process. Students will have the opportunity to meet with the academic departments of their major and tour the campus, resident halls and the Pennington Student Activity Center.
Both students and parents will also experience campus dining with a complimentary lunch from the Mane Dish, Southeastern’s primary dining hall.
“Students who attend this event and apply to Southeastern will be able to do so with no application fee through April 30,” said director of admissions Anthony Ranatza. “This is the last opportunity for students to attend a scheduled campus event and take advantage of the application fee waiver before the deadline.”
Lion Pride Preview is packed full of informative events, Ranatza added. Attendees will attend student services and academic discovery sessions. Other sessions include freshman success tips, major and career exploration, financial aid, honors college and campus involvement.
To register to attend, visit southeastern.edu/lionpridepreview. For more information on Southeastern, text “Lion Up” to 58052.