The third suspect arrested in an ongoing child pornography investigation involving a former Livingston Parish teacher and high-ranking deputy had bond set at $350,000 in court Monday.

Melanie Curtin, 41, was arrested Saturday on a count each of first degree rape and video voyeurism. Initially a judge set no bond Saturday when Curtin was booked into the Livingston Parish Jail, but on Monday set bond at $350,000.

Curtin's arrest marks the third suspect identified in the investigation into former Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office SWAT team leader Dennis Perkins and his wife, former Livingston Parish school teacher Cynthia Perkins.

Both Dennis and Cynthia Perkins were arrested in October on production of child pornography and other counts, but in total were indicted for a combined 150 charges in December. Those charges included the rape and abuse of two child victims and one adult victim for a period of several months in 2019, and mingling harmful substances based on an allegation that Dennis Perkins ejaculated into baked goods that Cynthia Perkins then served to children at school.

Dennis Perkins has further charges dating back to 2014 that include the rape of an additional adult victim and the sexual abuse of a dog.

Court documents filed in the case reference an unknown female suspect who is believed to have helped Dennis Perkins carry out a 2014 rape on one of the adult victims, but authorities have not confirmed if Curtin is that suspect.

It is unclear what relationship existed between Cynthia and Dennis Perkins, but LPSO spokeswoman Lori Steele confirmed Saturday that Curtin had worked for LPSO for about 18 months in the tax division until she resigned in August 2012.

Dennis and Cynthia Perkins are scheduled to appear in court next March 6.