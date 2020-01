On Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, eight days after the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship, Dustin and Sarah McKnight welcomed their second child. William Burrow McKnight was born at 7:18 p.m. at Ochsner Medical Center – Baton Rouge with help from certified nurse midwife Vickie Matherne. Weighing 8 pounds, 2 ounces and measuring 22 inches in length, William Burrow was proudly named after Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Joe Burrow. The family, including older sister Emile ,6, lives in Walker.