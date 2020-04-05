Two people were killed in a fiery wreck Saturday night after the pickup truck they were in veered off a Tangipahoa Parish highway, slammed into a tree and caught fire, authorities said.
The crash happened just before midnight in the eastbound lane of La. 442, near the Livingston Parish line in Tickfaw, State Police spokesman David Levy said.
The driver and passenger, who weren't immediately identified, died at the scene, he said.
The truck ignited after striking the tree and became engulfed, authorities said. Tickfaw firefighters discovered the driver and passenger after extinguishing the blaze.
Investigators aren't sure why the truck went off the road or if the occupants were wearing seat belts.
Troopers collected blood samples and continued investigating the wreck Sunday afternoon.