An Independence man has been convicted of murdering a girlfriend who was in the process of ending their relationship and moving out of his house, Livingston Parish District Attorney Scott Perrilloux said.
Ollie Montrell Selders Jr., 39, was found guilty last week of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in the killing of 28-year-old LaTisha Rheams on June 27, 2017.
Prosecutors said Rheams had called family members to the home on Selders Lane in Independence the night before she was killed. She had asked them to help her pack up belongings, because she wished to leave the relationship, prosecutors said.
Family members told investigators Rheams was upset from an argument and decided she would not leave that night, but rather asked that they contact her in the morning.
Selders called the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office the next morning saying he found his girlfriend lying on the floor of the kitchen, unresponsive and bleeding, according to Perrilloux. The suspect claimed he saw a 40-gauge shotgun lying nearby and, in a panic, hid it 40 yards behind the house.
He subsequently gave inconsistent statements to detectives and was arrested about two months later on the murder charge.
"Based on the police investigation and evidence collected at the crime scene detectives determined that Selders was not telling the truth about the incident," Perrilloux said in a news release.
Selders is scheduled for sentencing before 21st Judicial District Judge Robert Morrison on Feb. 14. Second-degree murder carries a mandatory penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole.