HAMMOND — Bear Scouts from Pack 170, Den 5 and Den 8 recently helped restore the Holy Ghost Catholic Church prayer garden.
The third-grade Scouts bagged groceries at the local supermarket to earn funds to purchase materials for this project, which meets the Scout requirement to provide service to a place of worship or a spiritual community, school or community organization that puts into practice the scouts' ideals of duty to God and strengthens their fellowship with others.
The Holy Ghost prayer garden was chosen because the majority of the Scouts attend school there, are members of the church or have a personal tie to the school and church parish.
The prayer garden, a serene place to pray, meditate and give thanks, is a memorial for several people from the Holy Ghost family and serves as a Stations of the Cross walk, a news release said.
Scouts trimmed limbs; restored the broken fountain and leaky pond; cleaned and restored spiritual statues and stained the Stations of the Cross monuments; and spread two pallets of mulch.
Holy Ghost Principal Donna Wallette said, “I am just blown away by everything that was done by these Scouts. Thank you is just not enough.”
In the fall, the Scouts, who have agreed to maintain the prayer garden until their eighth-grade graduation, plan to have a planting day to add color to the space.