The Calcasieu Parish school district, the East Feliciana school district and Jewel M. Sumner High School in Tangipahoa Parish were awarded membership scholarships from the National College Attainment Network, a news release said.
The scholarships will allow school personnel at each district and school to access professional development webinars highlighting best practices for college access and success, tools for FAFSA completion, communications on 'hot topic' college access issues and more.
The Calcasieu and East Feliciana Parish school districts were nominated for their dedication in preparing students for college and career readiness through Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance sponsored events such as campus and industry visits, match and fit workshops, text messaging, FAFSA/FSA ID completion workshops, financial literacy workshops, college application workshops and tutoring/academic support programs.
Kristi Lawson, a counselor at Jewel M. Sumner High School and LOSFA Advisory Board's public high school representative, was nominated for her dedication in assisting her students on their path to postsecondary success. She set a goal to have 50% of her senior students complete the FAFSA by the end of 2020 and accomplished it. At the end of January, Lawson reported her seniors had 100% FAFSA submission.