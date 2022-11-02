Urgent-Care-Denham-Springs.jpg

Ochsner Baton Rouge opens a new Ochsner Urgent Care & Occupational Health – Denham Springs, at 27342 Juban Road, Suite 102, on Nov. 1, 2022.

 Provided photo

Ochsner Baton Rouge opened the new Ochsner Urgent Care & Occupational Health — Denham Springs, 27342 Juban Road, Suite 102, on Nov. 1.

With a total investment of $1.15 million, the 2,485-square-foot clinic has four exam rooms, X-ray space and a treatment room.

Urgent care offers a variety of walk-in services for adult and pediatric patients at least 6 months old. The Denham Springs clinic is equipped to treat many common ailments.

“Urgent care is a critical resource for after-hours healthcare concerns that need attention but are not necessarily life-threatening emergencies. It puts Ochsner’s expertise even closer to home,” said Chuck Daigle, CEO, Ochsner Baton Rouge. “This clinic is especially important to Denham Springs, which is still experiencing growth.”

View comments