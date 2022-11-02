Ochsner Baton Rouge opened the new Ochsner Urgent Care & Occupational Health — Denham Springs, 27342 Juban Road, Suite 102, on Nov. 1.
With a total investment of $1.15 million, the 2,485-square-foot clinic has four exam rooms, X-ray space and a treatment room.
Urgent care offers a variety of walk-in services for adult and pediatric patients at least 6 months old. The Denham Springs clinic is equipped to treat many common ailments.
“Urgent care is a critical resource for after-hours healthcare concerns that need attention but are not necessarily life-threatening emergencies. It puts Ochsner’s expertise even closer to home,” said Chuck Daigle, CEO, Ochsner Baton Rouge. “This clinic is especially important to Denham Springs, which is still experiencing growth.”