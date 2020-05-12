Tangipahoa Parish is massively increasing its recycling operation, going from a twice-a-month collection to six days a week.
Beginning Monday, all recycling will take place at the landfill on Hano Road west of Independence, and will be available 7 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. until noon Saturdays.
Residents could previously only bring recyclables to two parish collection sites twice a month, and those times were sometimes still unavailable due to holidays and weather closures, according to a parish press release.
The move gives more flexibility to residents while also saving money by having residents bring their recycling directly to the landfill, rather than have parish employees transport it from collection sites to the landfill.