Internal medicine physician Dr. Abir Abdo has joined Northshore Internal Medicine Associates in Hammond, a clinic of North Oaks Health System.
Abdo specializes in geriatric medicine, which focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of complex and chronic medical conditions experienced by senior adults. As a geriatrician, Abdo collaborates with each patient’s current primary care provider and health care team to manage co-morbidities, reconcile medications and mitigate additional health issues, a news release said.
“I am very passionate about caring for senior adults with the goal of improving overall quality of life for them and their caregivers,” Abdo said.
Certified in and a diplomate of geriatrics through the American Board of Internal Medicine, Abdo brings nearly a decade of professional experience in the field of Geriatric Medicine to Northshore Internal Medicine Associates. Since 2012, Abdo has fulfilled the role of director and primary care physician for Lafon Nursing Home in New Orleans, and since 2014, she has served as the medical director of Concerned Care Home Health Agency in Covington. Abdo additionally has served as the geriatrics fellowship program director for LSU Health Sciences Center in New Orleans since 2016 and as a faculty member since 2012.
Fluent in English, French and Arabic, Abdo earned her medical degree from Lebanese University School of Medicine in Lebanon. She then completed an internship and residency in internal medicine and a fellowship in geriatrics through Staten Island University Hospital in New York.
Northshore Internal Medicine Associates is in Suite 300, North Oaks Clinic Building, 15813 Paul Vega, MD, Drive, North Oaks Medical Center campus, Hammond.