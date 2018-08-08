HAMMOND — The Southeastern Louisiana University Alumni Association recently announced the newly appointed 2018-19 GOLD (Graduates of the Last Decade) Council members.
Members include David Cavell, of Thibodeaux; Shawn Gatlin, of Brooklyn, New York; Michael Kyles Jr., Marjorie Parker and Yazmyn Smith, of Hammond; Chris Mycoskie, of McKinney, Texas; Renee Picou, of Livingston; Shane Purvis, of Mandeville; Malayne Sharp, of Denham Springs; William Takewell, of Lexington, Kentucky; and Jeremy Troulliet and Rebecca Schnadelbach Troulliet, of Ponchatoula.
Executive Director of Alumni Relations Michelle Biggs said the GOLD Council is dedicated to fostering and sustaining relationships with graduates from Southeastern of the last decade to keep them engaged and actively involved with the university.
“We ranked the applicants on the basis of their former campus involvement, professional experience and community engagement, taking into consideration a broad representation of class years, geographic location, ethnic diversity and gender. In the end, we chose 12 individuals who were the best of the best to represent our graduates of the last decade.”
Biggs said the council advises the Office of Alumni Relations and assists with developing programs and communications tailored to the newest alumni. It shepherds the development of volunteers and future leaders in ways that deepen their commitment to Southeastern and prepare them for active alumni leadership roles.
Members are selected from a body of former students who have graduated from Southeastern within the last 10 years. They serve a two-year term with the option of serving two terms.