On Jan. 25, at the Florida Parishes Human Services Authority Governing Board meeting, attorney Patrick Coudrain, of Cashe, Coudrain & Sandage, conducted the swearing-in ceremony for the reappointment of board member Genesa Garofalo Metcalf, representing Tangipahoa Parish, and board member Tim Lentz, representing St. Tammany Parish, for a consecutive three-year term.
At the same meeting, Coudrain also issued the oath of office to the 2019 FPHSA Governing Board officers. Metcalf was voted as chairman, and Danielle Keys, board member representing Washington Parish, was voted to continue serving as vice chairman. The FPHSA Governing Board thanked board member Carol Stafford, representing Livingston Parish, for her service as board chairman from 2016 through 2018.
Florida Parishes Human Services Authority is a state-funded local governance entity with the vision of enhancing the availability of services and supports leading to a satisfying and productive life for persons with addictions, developmental disabilities and mental illnesses. FPHSA’s service area includes the parishes of Livingston, St. Helena, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington.