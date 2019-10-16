Sherwin-Williams celebrated a ribbon-cutting with the Livingston Parish Chamber for its new Walker location Oct. 9.
The store, 2915 Walker South Road, is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Walker Branch Manager Josh Camp said in the three months the store has been open it has surpassed sales goals, and he credits customer service.
“People asked how we’ve done it. It’s how we treat people. I’m country. I’m from a small town. We just treat people well,” he said.
The Walker location features an open floor plan, with space for consultations with customers. There are several kinds of lighting in the store including natural, fluorescent and incandescent, so customers can view swatches in light that will match their home or business.