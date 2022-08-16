The Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4, in collaboration with Walker High School, will launch a Fire Educational Training program in August for high school seniors in Livingston Parish.
The first of its kind in Louisiana, the program will train and educate teens interested in pursuing a career in firefighting, a news release said.
“Developing this program is very personal to me,” said Keesler Fly, District 4 training/safety officer. “I started in the Junior Cadet program at LPFPD4 when I was a sophomore at Live Oak High School and was exposed to the fire service. I knew then I wanted to make a career in the fire service, and I’ve been with LPFPD4 ever since. It truly is a rewarding career that I’ve grown to love and am very passionate about.”
The program will be offered to seniors who have completed their emergency medical responder prerequisite course in their junior year. Classroom and practical instruction will be held at the District 4 Headquarters and Training Facility from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and will be presented by internationally certified fire service instructors with years of specialized training experience. The one-year program will include training in hazardous materials, firefighting and vehicle extrication.
Upon successful completion of this course, students will graduate with the necessary certifications to be hired as a career firefighter.
“Students will receive both classroom and hands-on practical instruction. In fact, they will learn the same curriculum and be trained to the same international standard as if you were going through a Firefighting Academy,” said Fly.
The fire service has experienced a significant decline in volunteer and career firefighters over the past two decades, and Livingston Parish is no exception. Over the past 10 years, volunteer membership at District 4 has decreased by more than 50%.
Frank Dellucky, training/safety officer said, “Recruitment and retention of volunteer firefighters, especially younger age groups, have been a great challenge that we must address, and this program will do just that. We will be able to expose high school students to the fire service early, and if it is something they enjoy, they can have a rewarding career with great benefits.”
Students living in Livingston Parish who are interested in learning more about the Fire Training Program should speak directly to their school’s guidance counselor.