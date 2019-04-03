From left, Claire Hidalgo, Averi Gagliano, Hailey Gauff, Blayne Schilling, Sophia Pray and Sophia Geisler, Holy Ghost Catholic School eighth grade English 1 students, present book talks on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Students were given the task of choosing a character from their favorite book and presenting the book as that actual character.
From left, Kamryn Hecker, Ashtyn Sledge, Brody Doan, Olivia Brouillette, Carli Anderson, and Katy Potrament, Holy Ghost Catholic School eighth grade English 1 students, present book talks on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Students were given the task of choosing a character from their favorite book and presenting the book as that actual character.
From left, Claire Hidalgo, Averi Gagliano, Hailey Gauff, Blayne Schilling, Sophia Pray and Sophia Geisler, Holy Ghost Catholic School eighth grade English 1 students, present book talks on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Students were given the task of choosing a character from their favorite book and presenting the book as that actual character.
Provided photo
From left, Kamryn Hecker, Ashtyn Sledge, Brody Doan, Olivia Brouillette, Carli Anderson, and Katy Potrament, Holy Ghost Catholic School eighth grade English 1 students, present book talks on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Students were given the task of choosing a character from their favorite book and presenting the book as that actual character.