Livingston Parish voters will soon be asked to renew a tax established 70 years ago dedicated to funding construction projects for public school facilities in the parish.
The proposition will be available on the March 26 ballot. Early voting begins Saturday.
A vote for the 5-mill ad valorem tax will not increase the millage rate, according to Livingston Parish Public Schools officials. The 10-year renewal will allow the funding for parish-wide construction projects and renovations to school facilities to remain in place through 2032.
“This is an essential school funding source that has enabled the district to maintain its many facilities over the years," Superintendent Joe Murphy said. "Hundreds of projects, large and small, are managed with these funds."
Voters created the funding source in 1952 and have renewed it every 10 years since, officials said.
The tax generates about $3.1 million each year for the district to invest in school facility projects, Murphy said. While much of the funding is used for "day-to-day facility repairs," he added, the revenue is often "saved up" for larger projects so they don't have to ask taxpayers for new money.
“This funding source is the only millage that is dedicated to constructing and improving school facilities throughout the entire parish,” Murphy said. “We are able to leverage these monies in the most beneficial way for all our students.”
At a recent Livingston Parish Council Meeting, the superintendent asked for the council to endorse the millage.
"I don't think there's anybody in this room that's had a child go through our school system…that does not want those children to have a clean facility, a modern facility, one that's painted, one that's mildew-free, one that they enjoy going to and sending their children to," he said.
Murphy emphasized the tax will positively impact the 26,500 students, 46 schools and 4,000 employees in the parish. The council unanimously endorsed the renewal.
"It is a small investment with a heck of a return because our job is to make a difference in those kid's lives every day, and nobody wants their child going to a facility that's not up to our standards," Murphy said.