The Arts Council of Livingston Parish will host a reception from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 8 in honor of artists who submitted work for a coffee table-style book entitled “Preserving the Culture of Livingston Parish.”
The book will be available to purchase. People are invited to see the exhibition, meet the artists, get autographs and sample recipes from the book. This is a free event at the gallery, 133 Hummell St., Denham Springs. For information, call (225) 664-1168.
Former and current residents submitted original art for exhibition and publication. The book showcases every community in the parish.
Comic Con is coming
Save the date for the Livingston Parish Library Comic Con: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch.
Mardi Gras events
- The Krewe of Denham Springs parade will take place at 3 p.m. Feb. 15. The parade will start at Jacket Boulevard at Denham Springs High School and continue down Range Avenue to Veterans Boulevard. The krewe's ball is Saturday, Feb. 1.
- Krewe of Diversion will hold its 26th annual Mardi Gras Boat Parade at noon Feb. 15. Grand Marshal is Randy Delatte, Livingston Parish councilman for District 8. Entrants can register at 6 p.m. Feb 14 at Manny's for $35 a boat. Checks should be payable to LFACC. Proceeds benefit St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. Food and St. Jude items will be sold at Manny's starting at noon parade day. A live auction starts at 5:30 p.m. or after all participating boats are back. Donations accepted. For details, call David or Vivian Stevens (225) 939-2135 or (225) 324-5695.
Helping you child's behavior
The Livingston Parish Public Schools Family Resource Center will hold One Step At a Time, which will present behavior management strategies for home and school. The free seminar is for Livingston parents and teaching staff. It is for adults only.
Daniel Noack LeSage will present strategies geared for preschool through fifth grade at 6 p.m. Feb 13 at the Literacy and Technology Center, 9261 Florida Blvd., Walker. Seating is limited. To reserve a spot, call or email jennifer.rabalais@lpsb.org or (225) 667-1098. Provided the name of the attending adult and the school and grade level of their child.
Program helps smokers stop
If you are a Louisiana resident who smoked a cigarette before Sept. 1, 1998, Smoking Cessation Trust offers free medications and group and individual counseling to help you quit. Services are provided at Our Lady of the Lake Livingston, Our Lady of the Lake Baton Rouge and Our Lady of the Lake Ascension. Registration is required. For information or to register, call (225) 757-2455