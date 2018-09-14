After years of planning and fundraising, Northshore Technical and Community College will finally break ground on its Walker campus on Monday.
"It’s a facility that will by design speak to innovation but also technology," Chancellor William Wainwright said.
Wainwright said the 15,000-square-foot building will be ready in time to enroll students in Fall 2019.
The first community college in Livingston Parish, the $5 million school will offer courses in manufacturing, welding, industrial electrical, information technology and health sciences, Wainwright said.
The chancellor said he expects 500 adult students will enroll the first year with 300 to 400 more attending classes through the Livingston Parish School System.
Wainwright said people will soon begin seeing the glass and brick structure rising from Florida Boulevard where it will be constructed next to the school system's Literacy and Technology Center.
"It's being constructed with the opportunities for expansion," Wainwright said.
The project is funded by the state and contributions from local businesses, parish government and the school system.
It is NTCC's sixth college in the region.
The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for 9 a.m. at 11640 Burgess Ave. Local and state officials are expected to attend.