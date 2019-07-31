Peoples Health is holding free community events in the area. In August, these include:
- All About Apps, led by Paige Hoffmeister, is Aug. 14 at Michael J. Kenney Recreation Center, 601 West Coleman Ave., Hammond. Registration starts at 9:30 a.m., and the lecture starts at 10 a.m. Capacity is limited to 15 people. Reserve a spot by Aug. 12.
- Looking Forward to Healthy Aging, led by Holly Solnick, is Aug. 16 at the Hammond Senior Center, 207 E. Church St. Registration starts at 10 a.m. The lecture starts at 10:30 a.m. There is a limit of eight people. Make reservations by Aug. 14.
- How to Save on Medicare Costs, led by Nancy Agnelly, is Aug. 27 at the Denham Springs Senior Center, 949 Government St. Registration starts at 9 a.m., and the lecture starts at 9:30 a.m. Seating is limited to 15. Make reservations by Aug. 26.
Reservations can be made by phone at (800) 561-4127, or by visiting peopleshealth.com/wellness.