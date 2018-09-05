HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University’s Opera/Music Theatre Workshop will present the Broadway musical “Into the Woods” Sept. 27 and 28, at 7:30 p.m. at the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts in downtown Hammond.
Charles Effler, director of the Opera/Music Theatre Workshop, said “be careful what you wish for” is an ongoing theme in Stephen Sondheim's “Into the Woods.” The names are familiar — Cinderella, Rapunzel, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and the Beanstalk — but in the show, these fables conjure up cautionary morals about modern relationships, communities and society.
“The story follows a baker and his wife who wish to have a child; Cinderella who wishes to go the King’s Festival; and Jack who wishes his cow would give some milk. When the baker and his wife are visited by the neighborhood witch, who reveals to them that she placed a curse on their family, the two set off on a journey into the woods to reverse the curse,” Effler said.
The cast includes Camryn Rodrigue, of Thibodaux, as the Narrator; Caroline Abadie, of Luling, and Haylee Zeringue, of Prairieville, as Cinderella; Jason Lane, of Baton Rouge, as Jack; Jaycie Chance, of Amite, as Jack’s cow, Milky White; Alfred Harper, of New Orleans, as the baker; Caitlyn Rodruge, of Thibodaux, as the baker’s wife; Emery Foster, of Hammond and Madison Wilson, of Baton Rouge, as Cinderella’s stepmother; Carly Duet, of Cut Off, and Anne Labranche, of Abita Springs, as Cinderella’s stepsister, Florinda; Hannah Orgeron, of Boutte, and Alexa Salpietra, of Belle Chasse, as the other stepsister, Lucinda.
Additional cast members are Vivian McCalman, of Mandeville, as Jack’s mother; Deondra Bell, of Baton Rouge, and Cheyenne Moore, of Slidell, as Little Red Riding Hood; Sara Cage, of Baton Rouge, as the Witch; Hannah Turner, of Central, as Rapunzel; Andrew Butler, of New Orleans, as the mysterious man; Logan Watts, of Walker, as Cinderella’s father; Elizabeth Langley, of Mandeville, as Cinderella’s mother; Alyssa Andrews, of Walker, as Little Red Riding Hood’s grandmother; Ryan Blanchfield, of Baton Rouge, and Brennan Simmons, of Walker, as Cinderella’s prince; Wesley Newton, of Bourg, as Rapunzel’s prince; Ryan Blanchfield as the wolf; Brandon Lambie, of Baton Rouge, as the steward; Kaylin Guillory, of Abita Springs, as Snow White; and Ariel George, of Baton Rouge, as Sleeping Beauty.
Music major Jeremy Guillot, of Denham Springs, will serve as stage manager, and theater major Caleb Theriot, of Springfield, will serve as assistant stage manager. Biology major Kaelen Novak, of Slidell, will design the wigs and makeup.
Advance tickets are available at the Columbia Theatre box office Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will also be available beginning one hour prior to each performance. Ticket prices are $21 for adults; $16 for seniors, Southeastern faculty/staff and non-Southeastern students and $8 for children 12 and younger. Southeastern students are admitted free of charge with their university ID.
For information, contact Effler at ceffler@southeastern.edu.