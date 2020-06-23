Holden High School's Class of 2020 graduated at 6:30 p.m. June 23 at the Walker High School gymnasium.
The class includes:
Kevin Ahumada
Carter Michael Alphonso *
Brendan Michael Anderson
Bryant Michael Bankston
Raylin Dawn Barber
Justin Lee Bertrand
Kassie Faye Billiot
Mason Denver Blount
Nayeli Contreras
Madalyn Jade Cooper
Richard Lane Courtney *
Dylan Michael Diddon
Madeline Jean Drott
Ashley Marie Dimattia Fogg *
Yaquelin Garcia
Gilberto Gonzalez
Megan Marie Grulkey *
Brandy Ashley Hare
Jaydn Savannah Howes
Jaycee Lee Hughes #
Brett Wayne Hutchinson
Slade Lee Hutchinson
Emma Francis Hutchinson #
Shelby Leanne Kennedy
Kirsten Teresa LaBarre
Olivia Jaye Lackie *
William Allen Miley
Kamron Mikel Page
Emerald Rae Perret
Lauren Tayler Politz
Josie Lea Purvis *
Rayleigh Joe'L Rushing
ReAnna Katelyn Sheridan
Kobe Thomas Spears
Emily Faith Stafford
Makayla Noell Stewart *
Blake Alton Sticker *
Stephanie Allison Strother
Chase Michael Sullivan
Scott Anthony Thomas
Haley Elizabeth Thompson #
Nickcole Barby Thornton
Peyton Michael Watts
Matthew Alan Wilder *
Tyler Anthony Williams
* — Summa cum laude 3.75 or above
# — Magna cum laude 3.5 — 3.749