Holden High School's Class of 2020 graduated at 6:30 p.m. June 23 at the Walker High School gymnasium.

The class includes:

Kevin Ahumada

Carter Michael Alphonso *

Brendan Michael Anderson

Bryant Michael Bankston

Raylin Dawn Barber

Justin Lee Bertrand

Kassie Faye Billiot

Mason Denver Blount

Nayeli Contreras

Madalyn Jade Cooper

Richard Lane Courtney *

Dylan Michael Diddon

Madeline Jean Drott

Ashley Marie Dimattia Fogg *

Yaquelin Garcia

Gilberto Gonzalez

Megan Marie Grulkey *

Brandy Ashley Hare

Jaydn Savannah Howes

Jaycee Lee Hughes #

Brett Wayne Hutchinson

Slade Lee Hutchinson

Emma Francis Hutchinson #

Shelby Leanne Kennedy

Kirsten Teresa LaBarre

Olivia Jaye Lackie *

William Allen Miley

Kamron Mikel Page

Emerald Rae Perret

Lauren Tayler Politz

Josie Lea Purvis *

Rayleigh Joe'L Rushing

ReAnna Katelyn Sheridan

Kobe Thomas Spears

Emily Faith Stafford

Makayla Noell Stewart *

Blake Alton Sticker *

Stephanie Allison Strother

Chase Michael Sullivan

Scott Anthony Thomas

Haley Elizabeth Thompson #

Nickcole Barby Thornton

Peyton Michael Watts

Matthew Alan Wilder *

Tyler Anthony Williams

* — Summa cum laude 3.75 or above

# — Magna cum laude 3.5 — 3.749

