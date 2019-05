Cadet Lance Cpl. Dejah Tillman, of Amite High School MJROTC, receives the H.L. Hunley award from Adjutant Matthew Carl, on May 3, 2019, at The Boston in Amite. This award is given to the cadet who has most demonstrated the core values of honor, courage, and commitment throughout the school year. The award was sponsored by Camp Moore Camp No. 1223, Sons of Confederate Veterans.