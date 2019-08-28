A four-part educational series on improving health and nutrition through small changes will be held Sept. 12-Oct. 3 at the Hammond Recreation Center.
The program helps adults live healthier lifestyles by making small changes.
The program will be conducted by Keisha Fletcher, area nutrition agent with the LSU AgCenter. Participants will receive all information presented at each class.
There is no cost to attend and is open to the public. Registration is required, visit Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.com/e/small-changes-healthy-habits-tickets-69790199365.
The four sessions will start at 9:30 a.m. at the Hammond Recreation Center, 601 West Coleman St., Hammond.
Seating is limited to 10 people.
Session 1: Small Changes & Physical Activity, Sept. 12
Session 2: Pantry Makeover, Sept.19
Session 3: Grocery Store Tour, Sept. 26
Session 4: Cooking and Knife Skills, Oct.3
For special assistance to participate in the program, contact Fletcher at (985) 748-9381 or KFletcher@agcenter.lsu.edu.