HAMMOND — Four-year-old Damion Gardner Jr., of Amite, weighed 2 pounds, 5 ounces when he was born, resulting in a 57-day stay in North Oaks Medical Center’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
On Dec. 7, his mother Nasiya Mobley and his two brothers, Semaj and Braylen, accompanied him to the annual NICU Reunion in the E. Brent Dufreche Conference Center located within the North Oaks Diagnostic Center.
They were among about 260 former NICU patients, or graduates, and their family members who were honored during the event.
Damion’s mother made matching commemorative T-shirts for her family to wear, and she brought along a picture of Damion from his time in the NICU.
“I love the people in the NICU and am so grateful to them,” Mobley said, while the boys played games, like cornhole and pin the ornament on the tree.
One of the youngest attendees, 6-month-old John Primes, spent 23 days in the NICU when he was born at 33 weeks. He made his first reunion appearance accompanied by his parents, Hannah and Jerry. The Franklinton family intends to make the event an annual tradition.
“The care he got was perfect,” his father said. “I honestly don’t think he’d be here without y’all.”
Sometimes, a baby may be born prematurely or with a health condition that requires admission to the NICU, and the baby’s stay may range from a few days to as long as six months.
With extended lengths of stay, it is natural for a strong bond to form among the nurses, doctors and others on the medical team and the families, sometimes becoming close friends, according to Kirsten Riney, vice president of patient services.
Since the NICU opened in 1991, thousands of children have spent time in the unit.
Kellie Husser, 20, and her mother Shannon have attended every reunion since Kellie spent two weeks in NICU suffering from an infection and requiring a blood transfusion. They plan their vacations around the event, and Kellie intends to continue the annual tradition.
Other guests were excited to share their Christmas wish lists with Santa Claus while having professional photos taken. Refreshments were available as well as face painting, craft making and Christmas movies.