A grand jury indicted French Settlement's police chief Tuesday on one felony count of malfeasance in office, said Livingston Parish District Attorney Scott Perrilloux.

The charges against Chief Harry Brignac stem from evidence he misused a village fuel card, Perrilloux said.

Brignac, 71, was arrested July 11 following an investigation by the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

The police chief was accused of using the fleet fuel card to buy $60 worth of gas for his personal pickup truck at a convenience store on La. 16 in French Settlement. Ard said the May 15 purchase was not authorized by the village and was captured on surveillance video.

Brignac's attorney, A. Wayne Stewart, said the chief is disappointed by the indictment and called the situation a "shame."

"He has devoted 34 years of his life to this town," Stewart said. "For it to come to this is absolutely a shame, for him and the citizens of the town."

Stewart did not deny Brignac ever used the town card for his personal car, but blamed it on a mix-up.

"It appears there is at least one occasion he may have accidentally used the town card instead of his own card, which is very similar in size and appearance," Stewart said.

Stewart said the chief, who is elected, does not plan to resign from office.

French Settlement is a village of about 1,200 people in southern Livingston Parish. The village police department employs two police officers and a chief of police.

French Settlement Mayor Toni Guitrau said she brought the questionable fuel charges to the sheriff's attention after a routine review of the fuel records revealed "discrepancies."

Brignac is scheduled to be arraigned before 21st Judicial District Judge Douglas Hughes on Sept. 12, according to the district attorney's office.

Brignac is free on $50,500 bond.