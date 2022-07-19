What started as a motion to “look into" books that may be too sexually explicit for preteens turned into a debate Tuesday with about 50 attendees at the Livingston Parish Library Board.
At issue was an agenda item by board member Erin Sandefur labeled only “Book content.” Sandefur distributed a list of books to consider for possible restrictions or bans on, along with excerpts from some of the books.
The books on Sandefur's list include "Dating and Sex: A Guide for the 21st Century Teen Boy" by Andrew Smiler; "Queer, 2nd Edition: The Ultimate LGBTQ Guide for Teens" by Kathy Belge and Mark Bieschke; "It Feels Good to Be Yourself: A Book About Gender Identity" by Theresa Thorn; "Polygamy" by Stefan Kiesbye; "Transgender People" by Tamara Thompson; and "Sex is a Funny Word" by Corey Silverberg and Fiona Smyth. Another book on the list is "Gay Parenting," but no author in noted.
For example, one of the excerpts on Sandefur's list discusses in detail how to perform various sex acts.
Nearly half of those in attendance Tuesday — most are residents of the parish — spoke on the matter, putting the public comment period at an hour and a half. The majority of those who spoke were against banning such books.
“Just because you don’t want to read it or see it does not give you the right to deny others or demand its relocation,” said Amanda Jones, president of the Louisiana Association of School Librarians. “If we remove or relocate books with LGBTQ themes or sexual health content, what message are you sending to our community? Why is your belief system more important than others?”
Some argued LGBTQ+ representation is important in preventing suicide among youth. Others said books teaching sexual health are especially important to Louisianans, where teenage pregnancy rates and STD rates are among some of the highest in the country.
Those in support of possible restrictions on these books took issue with overly explicit sexual content getting into the hands of preteens. They said such material should be moved to the adult section or placed in a special new section.
Michael Lunsford, executive director of Lafayette-based conservative group Citizens for a New Louisiana, was among those to speak in favor of potential restrictions. Other proponents included parents and grandparents.
“Moving a book from the children’s section, next to ‘Cat in the Hat’ and the ‘Nancy Drew’ mystery novels to the adult section, I think is reasonable,” said Lunsford.
Multiple speakers opposing such restrictions detailed experiences with attempted suicide, rape and death threats and said they wished they had had these types of books to help them when they were younger.
Gabby Blanchard, 20, told the library board about the repeated sexual assaults she experienced in high school from a friend “in an attempt to turn (her) straight,” and that he had never been taught about proper consent.
The debate remained mostly civil for the duration of the public comment period until one speaker asked Sandefur what the scope of possible bans were. Attendees on opposing sides briefly yelled over one another before a board member asked everyone to calm down.
Banning books related to these issues isn’t exclusive to Livingston Parish. Lafayette’s library board recently gained national attention for discontinuing displays related to pride month and removing books related to these issues.
The Lafayette and Livingston Parish library boards reflect an ongoing nationwide trend to ban books related to these topics. A report by the American Library Association said that 2021 saw some of the highest numbers of challenges in the organization’s 20-year history, with 729 challenges being made against 1,600 books nationwide.
Once public comment came to a close, Sandefur told the crowd they had fallen victim to social media spiraling and propaganda, and that the agenda never explicitly stated the banning of LGBTQ+ or sexual health books. She said her discomfort with these books has nothing to do with their discussion of LGBTQ+ issues, but instead took issue with the sexually explicit content.
“I said two words: ‘Book content,’” said Sandefur. “I don’t know who took this and ran with it and turned it into censorship and banning.”
The board moved on with other agenda items without voting to take any particular action on the issue.