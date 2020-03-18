Baseball fans associate Cooperstown, New York, with the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
Football fans associate Canton, Ohio, with the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
For me, the site that hosts the national Hall of Fame for my favorite sport is Oklahoma City. The sport is men's fast pitch softball.
Yes, men’s fast pitch used to be a thing back in the day. Pretty popular, in fact, as 45 teams competed in three divisions at Forest Park just across the Amite River.
As a youngster, I fiddled with football, basketball and track, but I was most successful at fast pitch. I was on the mound — or in the proper parlance, in the circle — from the age of 10 to well into my 20s.
I still have my powder-blue warm-up jacket from 1981, the year our Walker-based crew competed in the national 18-U tournament in Prescott, Arizona. It was a bona fide qualifier, not one of those contrived pay-to-play national tournament money-making events they stage these days.
The team was sponsored by Clint’s Fried Chicken, which was at the corner of Florida and Walker South Road and long since razed.
The jacket has a state champion patch on the left sleeve and a sketch of the team mascot, "Super Chicken,” on the back. Super Chicken sports a long flowing cape and six-pack abs while boldly balancing a big bucket of fried chicken in his outstretched left wing tip.
Even back then, you had to be brave to wear something like that.
The spirit of Super Chicken soared high in the Arizona desert - but not high enough. We went 6-2 and finished third. But we got to see the Grand Canyon and got to eat all the fried chicken we could stuff down our gullets.
It’s a little known fact that there are scores of men over 50 gimping around Livingston Parish who were fast pitch players…some of whom have that same jacket, though they might not admit it.
People may know Stacy Phipps as the owner of Sport-N-Center. To me, he was a sure-handed infielder locking down the hot box at third.
People may know John Watson as the former school superintendent. To me, he was a terror in the circle, with legs as long as Livingston Parish pines and a vicious flip drop ball that was impossible to touch.
People my know Bo Graham as school board president, but I know Bo as a guy who was equally adept as a team manager, first baseman and world class gum-flapper. He still gets a chuckle when I call him George Steinbrenner when I see him at Walker High games.
Walker basketball coach Anthony Schiro? Former fast pitch player.
There’s no fast pitch hall of fame in the Livingston Parish, but if there were I would nominate Wayne Stafford. A spitting image of Sgt. Hulka from the movie "Stripes," Stafford was short, compact and rocked a high-and-tight crew cut.
He played catcher old-school style — just a mitt and a mask. Stafford was tough and scrappy, but he was also a great ambassador of the game and loved to play. The dirtier and sweatier he got, the more satisfied he was.
While there’s no fast pitch hall of fame here, there is a Denham Springs Sports Hall of Fame at Big Mike’s Grill and one for Walker sports as well.
The Denham hall is celebrating its 10th year and organizer Jim Spring is taking nominations for future entrants. If you have someone you find worthy, contact Spring at jimspring53@hotmail.com.
Spring Sports: Girls softball is under way, and it’s likely we will see some current performers in the local hall of fame someday. Teams will have their sights set on the state tourna-ment scheduled for May 1-2 in Sulphur.