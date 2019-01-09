HAMMOND — Physiatrist Dr. Rishi Pathak has joined North Oaks Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Clinic in Hammond.
Pathak comes to North Oaks from Johns Hopkins Hospital at the Kennedy Krieger Institute in Baltimore, where he was educated as a fellow in spinal cord injury medicine. He earned his medical degree from St. Matthew's University School of Medicine on Grand Cayman. He then completed an internship in general surgery through Exempla St. Joseph Hospital, in Denver and a residency through Wayne State University.
“Loss of the ability to perform tasks of daily living such as eating, bathing, walking, talking, reading and writing is unbelievably devastating at any age, regardless the cause,” Pathak said. “As a physiatrist, my goal is to help patients regain as much functional ability as possible to perform their activities of daily living and improve their overall quality of life.”
The Hammond clinic is at 2101 Robin Avenue, Suite 14 in Hammond Park Professional Building adjacent to North Oaks Rehabilitation Hospital.