DENHAM SPRINGS — Eastside Elementary School in Denham Springs has been named a National Elementary and Secondary Education Act Distinguished School in recognition of the success of its education programs and academic progress by its students over the past year.
The Louisiana Department of Education submitted Eastside Elementary as its single statewide selection for the honor in the elementary category, a news release said. The Elementary and Secondary Education Act provides additional resources for at-risk students and federal grants to state educational agencies to improve the quality of public elementary and secondary education.
“We are excited that our efforts and the tremendous progress of our students have gained the attention of state education leaders and now, the national administrators who oversee many of the federally funded programs in our schools,” Eastside Elementary Principal Kelly LaBauve said.
The distinguished school award was given to less than 100 schools through the country that have gained recognition for exceptional student achievement in 2018. These honored schools demonstrate an array of strengths, including team approaches to teaching and learning, focused professional development opportunities for staff, individualized programs for student success and strong partnerships between the school, parents and community.
“Much congratulations goes to our teachers, staff, administrators and parents at Eastside Elementary who have committed themselves to helping their student achieve academic excellence,” Superintendent Rick Wentzel said. “We are very proud that one of our programs is being showcased at the national level.”
The National Association of Elementary and Secondary Education Act State Program Administrators implemented the program in 1996 to selected schools that have successfully used their federal funds to improve the education of all students. The organization was formerly known as the National Title I Association.
Since 1996, the program has showcased the success of hundreds of schools in one of three categories: exceptional student performance for two consecutive years; closing the achievement gap between student groups; and excellence in serving special populations of students.
Recently, Eastside Elementary was also named to the state’s “honor roll” for its high performance during the 2017-2018 school year in its early childhood programs. The school was recognized in the “Excellence” category, which is the state’s highest possible rating on the school’s annual performance evaluation. Ninety schools statewide earned the top rating, according to the state report.
Livingston Parish’s Northside Elementary was also on that list.
Eastside Elementary is a Top Gains School and Equity Honoree, two distinguished designations awarded by the state department of education. Top Gains Schools must demonstrate exceptional student progress by earning an A for student progress and ensuring that students meet or exceed their learning goals each year. Top Gains schools must also do well in their student subgroups and in student behavior. Equity Honorees demonstrate exceptional performance in closing the achievement gap among student subgroups, including students with disabilities, economical disadvantaged students and second-language learning students.
For information about all distinguished schools, visit eseanetwork.org.