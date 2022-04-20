Folklorist Bobby Horton, who intertwines vocal music accompanied by four vintage instruments with his stories of times past, entertained an appreciative crowd at the Hammond Branch of the Tangipahoa Parish Library System.
Horton, who has performed at the library in the past, has won recognition for his contributions to the acclaimed television documentaries produced and directed by Ken Burns. Horton said at the outset of his March 31 performance that much of his interest lies in the American Civil War because of the traumatic effect that the conflict had on the nation as a whole.
At one point in his presentation Horton said his research has led to the belief that faith and music were two major contributing factors that allowed men in battle to continue no matter how difficult the challenges. “It’s been said that when a war starts, not many men know the chaplain. But by war’s end, almost all of them know the chaplain. Music is also important to fighting armies because it helps a soldier to keep from complaining too much,” he said.
Horton said music was especially important during the Civil War when other forms of entertainment that offered relief from the battle were not available. “Music historians have estimated that about 3,000 new songs were written by Union soldiers during the war while about 1,000 were written by Confederate combatants. The reason why fewer songs were written by the Confederates was because there were fewer printing houses in the South and there was a shortage of paper,” he said.
During the war, men who could play and instrument were valued because they could entertain the soldiers. “At day’s end, when the men gathered around their campfires, the musicians offered them some respite from the demands put on them through their service in the army,” he observed.
Horton opened his performance singing, “The Army of the Free,” accompanied by his banjo. He then broke into a second song, “Katie Wells,” that was sung by Confederate soldiers. Throughout his performance Horton laced his narration and singing with stories gleaned from his years of studying the relationship between music and war.
About “Katie Wells,” he told the story of how an old soldier, Johnny House, would tell the story that the Confederates lost a battle protecting the Port of Wilmington, North Carolina, the last open port in the South because of the song. “He would tell the story that the men didn’t lose the battle to the overpowering Union armies, they lost the battle only because when the Confederates heard the song “Katie Wells,’ they were so overcome with tears that they forgot to man their guns and so they lost the battle!”
Discussing the tune, “Dixie,” a musical standard that became emblematic of the Confederate armies, Horton pointed out that the tune was written by an Ohioan in 1859 and was first performed in New York City. He said the song became popular throughout the nation and only later did a writer in Arkansas put different words to the score and turned the song into a battle favorite of the South.
Recounting the early years of the Civil War, Horton pointed out that after the initial battle of the war at Bull Run in Virginia, a monthslong lull followed and many thought that the war would not become the bloody conflict that eventually became a reality. That all changed with the Battle of Shiloh in Tennessee in April 1862.
The carnage at Shiloh after two days of fighting changed all perceptions that the war would be short and the casualties few. “When the battle was over, 23,000 men had been killed, wounded or missing. The entire nation was stunned. It was said that if you lined up every dead man shoulder to shoulder and then looked each in the eye, the line would stretch for six miles. It was, up to that time, the most tragic day in the nation’s history.,” he said. He then played a mournful tune, “Shiloh Hill,” that was written in the days after the battle.
Each story Horton told was accompanied by an appropriate song. He noted that many songs told the story of men who were lonesome for their homes. One such song, written by a Confederate soldier, was, “Do they Miss Me At Home?” Horton then made this point: before the Civil War, the one thing for which the Federal government felt a responsibility was delivery of the mail.
At the time, there was no home delivery of mail and the names of the dead from the war were posted on the walls of the post offices. “Many people came to the post offices to read these dreadful lists and when they saw a local had been killed in battle, there would be crying, moaning and loud demonstrations. That’s when the government decided to begin home delivery,” he said.
Continuing with that theme, Horton said historians have found a wealth of letters written by soldiers back to their homes, wives and sweethearts while far fewer letters written from home to the soldiers exist. “The men would read and reread theses letters and they would be folded and unfolded so many times that most of them were not worth preserving. Also, many of the letters were lost if a soldier died in the field of battle,” he said.
In the early days of the war, most future soldiers signed up for the army in their hometowns and began their training there in preparation for the time when they would be sent away to fight with large armies. “When the day came for the men to march off to war, the whole town would come out … there would be a parade, the politicians would give pompous speeches, the women would kiss the men goodbye and present them with flags. It was a grand time. But the men had to march away and face an uncertain future that all too often ended on a bloody battlefield,” he said. He then played a song that matched the moment he had described, “Take You gun and Go, John.”
“The Civil war was different from other wars in many ways. The men fighting the battles spoke the same language, they had been taught to believe in the same constitution, they worshipped the same God and in many cases followed the same religious denominations. There were times when the high officers weren’t watching that the men would cross the battle lines and talk to each other and complain about why they had to be fighting each other,” he said.
He then added, “there was one common denominator, all the men missed home and they wanted the war to end so they could go back home and get on with their lives.” He then offered a moving rendition of the famous old standard, “Home Sweet Home.”
Horton used his vintage guitar, fiddle, banjo and harmonica as accompaniment to the many songs that laced his recounting of the Civil War. He said in an interview that over the years he has accumulated many copies of songs written in the 19th century. He said that the songs can be found in libraries, in historic collections, and book and music stores. He has made a career of finding those songs and adapting them to the music instruments that he has mastered.