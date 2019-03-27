The Doyle softball team celebrated the program's first state championship last spring.
When the Tigers returned to practice in January, coach Amanda Decell pounded her players with a simple message: Don't be satisfied.
So far, Decell has to believe that the message hit home.
Doyle has been mostly dominant as it seeks a return to the state tournament next month, losing only three times in its first 20 games. The three losses were by four combined runs.
"I don't feel that the championship got to their heads the way I worried it would," Decell said. "They're still hungry. They still want another ring. I don't think they have slacked up one bit."
Doyle continued its strong start by scoring 40 runs in a 3-0 performance at the Live Oak tournament over the weekend.
The Tigers return eight of their top 10 players from last year, including all-state pitcher Marley Olivier.
Yellow Jackets top Walker in 4-5A softball
The Denham Springs softball team stood alone atop the District 4-5A standings following a 6-1 victory over rival Walker last Thursday at North Park.
Denham and Walker entered as district co-leaders in 4-5A with unbeaten records through three league games.
The Yellow Jackets got a leg up on the Wildcats thanks to a three-run first-inning that helped snapped Walker's six-game winning streak. Pitcher Natalie Parker took care of things in the circle as she surrendered only two hits and struck out seven.
Walker was coming off a 19-13 victory over Central.
Against the Yellow Jackets, the Wildcats were retired in order four times in the seven innings.
Denham Springs followed up the big district win with a 2-1 mark in the St. Amant tournament over the weekend. The Yellow Jackets defeated Mangham and West Monroe, but lost to defending state champion Ouachita.
Denham (16-3) and Walker (14-7) were both holding down top 10 spots in the Class 5A power ratings as of last week.
Denham returns the trip to Walker on the final playing date (April 9) of the regular season.
LHSAA bowling
The postseason of high-school bowling arrives this week with regional action getting underway throughout the state.
The Holden girls are seeded seventh in the girls bracket and will look to make its mark in regional action Thursday at All-Star Lanes in Baton Rouge. The Rockets open with No. 10 seed Central Catholic and must win two matches to reach next week's state tournament. Denham Springs is seeded 15th and will open against No. 2 seed South Terrebonne.
Emily Carroll, of Albany, with a 180 average, is seeded 13th in the Top 48 open tournament.
In boys bowling, Denham Springs was seeded 19th in the regional that was scheduled to begin Tuesday at Acadiana Lanes in Lafayette. The Yellow Jackets were to face No. 14 seed South Terrebonne in their first action of the regional. Holden was the No. 23 seed and was set to face No. 10 seed East Ascension.
Mason Blount of Holden was the No. 3 seed in the Top 80 open tournament with a 217 average.
The state tournament in boys and girls bowling is April 4 at All-Star Lanes.
Cook nabs MVP honor
Jalen Cook was named the Outstanding Player on the Boys All-Tournament basketball team released last week by the LHSAA. The Walker guard had 56 points in Walker's two tournament games, including a 37-point effort in the semifinals to help the Wildcats reach their second straight 5A championship game.
Cook joined Mississippi State signee Jamaya Mingo-Young of Loranger, the Outstanding Player on the Girls All-Tournament team, as the headliners.
Cook, who averaged 28 points per game, was held to 19 against Thibodaux in the championship game.
Alexius Horne of Denham Springs and Walker's Tiara Young were also part of the Girls All-Tournament team. Horne had 28 points in the state championship game after scoring 21 against Walker in the semifinals. Young had 19 points against Denham before fouling out.