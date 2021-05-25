History in action
Denham Springs Main Street will present “Grandmother Marguerite’s Trunk,” a series of one-woman interactive programs in June and July, each depicting a different era of Louisiana history.
Age requirements for children vary for each performance. A parent or guardian must be present for each family. All performances are at 10 a.m. at Denham Springs Old City Hall, 115 Mattie St. Admission is free but pre-registration for each performance is required due to limited seating; call (225) 667-7512.
June 5: Farm Family — Grandmother Marguerite spins tales about life on a farm in the 1800s as she shares hands-on activities such as butter-churning and other chores. Ages 6-12
June 12: Colonial Louisiana — Step inside Madame Marguerite’s Café to hear her firsthand account of Louisiana’s road to statehood from colonial French and Spanish rule and the Louisiana Purchase to American statehood in 1812. Participants handle artifacts, historic maps and documents, and role play early voting practices. Ages 8+
July 10: A New Dress — From shearing sheep and picking cotton to sewing fine fabrics, see how 19th century clothing was constructed. Participants learn about carding, spinning, weaving, dying, and sewing, and will sew a button. Ages 8+
July 17: 19th Century Pastimes — Discover how the art of play teaches life skills. Learn the history behind a variety of toys and participate in games from long ago. Ages 6-12.
July 24: Civil War – Women’s Perspectives — See the American Civil War through the eyes of five women including a slave, a soldier, a plantation owner, a Southern belle and a young Acadian girl. The performance focuses on the daily hardships of war-torn Louisiana and is designed for middle and high school students and adults. Ages 10+
July 31: WWII – The Home Front — Step into the 1940s to experience the challenges of the “Greatest Generation” through the eyes of “Rosie the Riveter” who uses oral histories, museum objects, period music, and newscasts to share tales of pride, patriotism, and propaganda of the WWII era. Ages 10+
Judge to speak to GOP group
Judge Brenda Bedsole Ricks is to speak at the Livingston Parish Republican Women’s monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 2, at Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill, 123 Aspen Square, Denham Springs. The public is invited. Ricks assumed the position of chief judge of the 21st Judicial District following the retirement of Judge Robert Morrison. In addition to her other duties, she is working with judges Brian K. Abels and William S. Dykes to establish two specialty courts: Veteran’s Court and Mental Health Court. Ricks provides copies of the "U.S. Constitution and Fascinating Facts About It" when speaking to organizations.
New Home for Walker
Remember, if you have business at Walker City Hall, visit the new building at 13600 Aydell Lane.
Buckle up Walker
The Walker Police Department announced it has a grant from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission to participate in the commission’s “Click It or Ticket” campaign.
The Click It or Ticket initiative emphasizes the proper use of vehicle occupant safety devices including seat belts and child safety seats. This safety campaign began May 24 and continues through June 6.
According to Walker Police Public Information Officer, Captain John Sharp said the program allows the department to increase the number of officers checking proper seat belt and child restraint use in motor vehicles.
Summer reading is here
The Livingston Parish Library Summer Reading Program “Tails and Tales” is underway as is the the return of in-person events. Tails and Tales runs through July 31. Kickoff days are still set for Wednesday, May 26, at the Main Branch in Livingston and Thursday, May 27 at the Albany-Springfield Branch. For details on this year’s Summer Reading Program, visit www.mylpl.info/SummerReading.