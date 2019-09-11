THURSDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or fruit and yogurt parfait

Lunch: Korean beef, steamed rice, carrot cup, ranch dip, steamed broccoli, chocolate chip cookie, milk

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Mini sausage patty on bun, fruit juice, banana

Lunch: Chicken soft taco, shredded cheese cup, salsa, refried beans, steamed broccoli, salad with dressing, banana

FRIDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Chicken biscuit or cereal

Lunch: Chicken sandwich, crinkle cut fries, relish cup, sliced apples, milk

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fruit juice, fruit cocktail

Lunch: Crunchy fish sticks, macaroni and cheese, buttered corn, marinated tomatoes, fruit cocktail

MONDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Buttermilk pancakes or cereal

Lunch: Pork chop or Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, black eye peas, fruit cocktail, milk

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Chicken waffle bites, biscuit with jelly, fruit juice, chilled pears

Lunch: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, broccoli and cheese, chilled pears, fresh baked roll

TUESDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Cinnamon swirl or fruit and yogurt parfait 

Lunch: Orange or Teriyaki chicken, vegetable fried rice, broccoli and cheese, marinated tomatoes and cucumbers, pineapple tidbits, brownie, milk

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: French toast sticks with syrup, fruit juice, sliced apples 

Lunch: Hamburger on bun, seasoned french fries, baked beans, lettuce/tomato/pickle, apple slices 

WEDNESDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Eggs, toast, grits or cereal

Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic roll, steamed corn, spinach salad, ranch dressing, juice rush, milk

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Canadian bacon and egg biscuit with jelly, fruit juice, orange wedges

Lunch: Italian spaghetti and meat sauce, seasoned green beans, Texas toast, orange wedges

SEPT. 19

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or fruit and yogurt parfait 

Lunch: Oven-fried chicken, potatoes, roll, green beans, banana, milk

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Tangi waffle slider with syrup, fruit juice, pineapple tidbits

Lunch: Louisiana style red beans and rice, mustard greens, marinated cucumbers, baked apples, baked cornbread

