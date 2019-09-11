THURSDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or fruit and yogurt parfait
Lunch: Korean beef, steamed rice, carrot cup, ranch dip, steamed broccoli, chocolate chip cookie, milk
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Mini sausage patty on bun, fruit juice, banana
Lunch: Chicken soft taco, shredded cheese cup, salsa, refried beans, steamed broccoli, salad with dressing, banana
FRIDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Chicken biscuit or cereal
Lunch: Chicken sandwich, crinkle cut fries, relish cup, sliced apples, milk
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fruit juice, fruit cocktail
Lunch: Crunchy fish sticks, macaroni and cheese, buttered corn, marinated tomatoes, fruit cocktail
MONDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Buttermilk pancakes or cereal
Lunch: Pork chop or Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, black eye peas, fruit cocktail, milk
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Chicken waffle bites, biscuit with jelly, fruit juice, chilled pears
Lunch: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, broccoli and cheese, chilled pears, fresh baked roll
TUESDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Cinnamon swirl or fruit and yogurt parfait
Lunch: Orange or Teriyaki chicken, vegetable fried rice, broccoli and cheese, marinated tomatoes and cucumbers, pineapple tidbits, brownie, milk
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: French toast sticks with syrup, fruit juice, sliced apples
Lunch: Hamburger on bun, seasoned french fries, baked beans, lettuce/tomato/pickle, apple slices
WEDNESDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Eggs, toast, grits or cereal
Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic roll, steamed corn, spinach salad, ranch dressing, juice rush, milk
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Canadian bacon and egg biscuit with jelly, fruit juice, orange wedges
Lunch: Italian spaghetti and meat sauce, seasoned green beans, Texas toast, orange wedges
SEPT. 19
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or fruit and yogurt parfait
Lunch: Oven-fried chicken, potatoes, roll, green beans, banana, milk
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Tangi waffle slider with syrup, fruit juice, pineapple tidbits
Lunch: Louisiana style red beans and rice, mustard greens, marinated cucumbers, baked apples, baked cornbread