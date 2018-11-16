A 25-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the head was discovered Thursday after a Tickfaw man entered the Tickfaw Police Department claiming he shot his wife, according to a police report.
Walter Albert, 33, was booked into Tangipahoa Parish Jail on second degree murder charges after an investigation, according to a Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office report,
Deputies discovered Tickfaw resident Sabrina Anderson in a silver sedan in the area of Ed Brown Road suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head, the report said.
She was taken by ambulance to an area hospital where she died.
A police investigation revealed the two were married and Albert was responsible for her death.