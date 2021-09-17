Full-time public school employees in Livingston Parish will see a lot more money — $1,250 to $1,750 more — when they get their next monthly paycheck.

The added pay will increase the starting salary of Livingston Parish teachers to $45,117 a year.

That rate is much closer, but still a bit behind, what other school districts pay in the Baton Rouge region. Livingston Parish schools employ about 4,000 employees and serve nearly 27,000 students.

Some Baton Rouge-area teachers will be getting additional pay raises. See where, how much Teachers in Central are starting the new school year making $2,000 more a year in salary, while teachers in Baker will receive $6,800 extra in…

“This is especially important at this time as so many of our people have endured hardship because of the pandemic and Hurricane Ida,” Superintendent Joe Murphy explained Friday in his weekly video address to the community.

The Oct. 7 paycheck will include $1,750 more for teachers and other certified employees, while support workers will see an extra $1,250. Of that, $750 comes in the form of a “13th check,” a one-time payout. The rest — $1,000 for teachers, $500 for support workers — is being added to their permanent pay rate, taking effect at the start of the 2022-23 fiscal year.

Livingston’s pay raise comes on top of a statewide salary hike, approved in June, of $800 for teachers and $400 for support workers.

Prior to this school year, the starting pay for Livingston teachers was $43,337. The $800 state pay raise increased it to $44,117. Livingston's new $1,000 pay raise will bring it to $45,117 by next summer.

“No matter what the challenge may be, you step up every day and you make a difference in the lives of our children,” Murphy told school employees in his Friday address. “It would be my wish to pay you 100 times more if we could because you are all deserving of it and you have my word that we will continue to explore opportunities to increase employee salaries moving forward.”

The permanent pay raise and the 13th check were both approved unanimously Thursday by the parish School Board.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Murphy unveiled the proposal publicly Tuesday at the board’s Budget-Goals Committee, which also unanimously approved the idea.

“It’s long overdue,” board member Devin Gregoire said Thursday. “It’s not what we want to give (employees), but it’s what we can give them and what we should give them at least.”

“We know they are all certainly due more than what we’re giving them but right now,” board member Jan Benton said, “but that’s a good start so we will continue to strive to do more in the years to come.”

Pay raises OK'd for Livingston Parish public school employees The Livingston Parish School Board approved a raise for all full-time school employees, including an annual pay bump and a one-time stipend th…

The pay boost will cost an estimated $7.3 million dollars this year, which draws from a recent increase in sales tax revenue to finance the pay increases.

The $750 13th payout is the third such check in the past four years that Livingston school employees have received.

Part-time employees will receive a smaller pay increase and a smaller one-time stipend that is proportional to "their job status."

Newly hired teachers, at least ones hired after Thursday, won’t get the 13th check, Murphy said, but they will receive at a pro-rated portion of the $1,000 permanent pay raise “based on the number of days left in the 182-day teacher work schedule which ends on May 25, 2022.”

The extra money will be welcome in a parish that was hard hit by Hurricane Ida, which forced the school district to close for two weeks. The last still closed school, Maurepas School, is set to reopen to students Tuesday, with employees reporting to work Monday. The school district announced the reopening of Maurepas School after it finally had power restored Friday.