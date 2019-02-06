Denham Springs and Walker are two teams that will have an eye on making a state championship run when the girls basketball playoffs get underway next week.
First, the Livingston Parish rivals have a score of their own to settle.
The Yellow Jackets and Wildcats will meet Friday night at Denham in what has to be one of the bigger regular-season matchups anywhere in the state.
Denham (23-4) recently had a 17-game winning streak snapped but remained a perfect 4-0 in District 4-5A entering the week. The Yellow Jackets were projected as the No. 5 seed in the 5A playoffs as of last week.
Even though the Yellow Jackets got the better of them in the Livingston Parish tournament, Walker had the No. 1 spot in the power ratings entering the homestretch of the regular season. High-scoring LSU signee Tiara Young had Walker (28-4, 4-0) tied with Denham atop the 4-5A standings.
"You never know what's going to happen, but we like where we are right now," Denham Springs coach Blake Zito said. "I feel like we are on our way."
The Yellow Jackets won the Livingston tournament Dec. 8 by handing Walker its first loss.
In that game, Denham Springs kept Young to 23 points.
Walker has gotten a boost since then with Denham Springs transfers Tarondia and Trinity Harold being cleared to play.
But it still starts with containing Young, who has over 4,000 career points.
Young went for 50 points in a victory over Scotlandville late last month. She followed that up with 30 more against Zachary.
"She's by far the best player we've had to face this year," Zito said.
Alexis Horne, Kate Thompson and Desiree Jones are Denham's most consistent scorers, but Zito said it is tough for opponents to focus on just those three.
Jala Robinson, one of the team's top defenders, scored a team-high 17 points in a tense 59-53 loss at Lee last week.
Lee is the projected top seed in the Division II bracket.
"I thought we played as well as we have since we started the winning streak," Zito said of the loss at Lee. "There were some things we could have done better, but it was nice to play a team like that in an environment like that."
Denham Springs and Walker are hardly the only Livingston Parish girls basketball teams eyeing potential success in the state playoffs.
As of last week, Albany trailed only district rival Loranger, which defeated the Hornets in last year's semifinals, in the 3A power ratings.
Doyle was still ranked first in 2A before losing to St. Thomas Aquinas on Friday night.
Defending state champion Holden was sixth in the Class B power ratings.
Live Oak wrestling heads to state
The Live Oak wrestling team has been a constant in the Division II state meet for several years. This trip should be no different, coach Chris Collier said.
The Eagles will have a wrestler entered in all 14 weight classes this weekend in Bossier City.
Clayton Hill, who took first at 106 pounds last year, will look to repeat as a state champion after adding a City championship to his resume late last month.
Others from Live Oak to watch are Anthony Dodson, Tyler Braun, Nawab Singh, Jack Manchego and Austin Cook.
Dodson won the City title, while Cook finished as a runner-up.
Senior Bayley Hebert is out with a shoulder injury after finishing third at state as a junior.
Collier said junior Camdyn Ingram, The Advocate's Outstanding Wrestler last year, is not part of the team.
Denham soccer seeded fifth
The Denham Springs boys soccer team needed just one playoff win to reach the Division I state quarterfinals for the third time in school history.
Seeded fifth in the Division I bracket, the Yellow Jackets were scheduled to face No. 12 seed Captain Shreve on Wednesday after receiving an opening-round bye.
Captain Shreve beat Acadiana 1-0 in the first round.
A victory over Captain Shreve would send Denham (14-4) into a matchup against the winner of Baton Rouge High, a district rival, and St. Amant.
Denham advanced to the quarterfinals last year before losing to Jesuit.
On the girls side, Live Oak was seeded 10th in Division II and set to face No. 7 seed Ouachita on Wednesday in Monroe.
Live Oak advanced by blanking Beau Chene 8-0 in the first round.
Walker boys best Scotlandville
In a District 4-5A showdown featuring a pair of defending state champions, the Walker boys went on the road Jan. 29 to score a 69-65 victory over Scotlandville.
It was the first home loss for Scotlandville, the defending Division I state champion, since 2011.
Walker junior Jalen Cook had a monster night offensively in scoring a game-high 38 points and contributing five assists. He also had a big hand in holding Scotlandville star Reece Beekman to 17 points.
Walker, which won the Class 5A state title last year, added a 70-60 win against Zachary to stay unbeaten in district play.
The Wildcats (21-9) were at No. 3 in the state power ratings as of last week.