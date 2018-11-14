Perrin Early Learning Center held its September Pandarific Program. Honorees include, first row, from left, Jordan Aime, Ernelle Washington, Chole Carpenter, Carsen Palmer, Alayah Mushatt, Elizabeth Wiggins, Nathan Cruz, and Jaycion Oliver; second row, Ace Davis, Leyna-Ivana Fotie, Gabriel Olivier, Channing Tully, Ashton Bailey, Diamond Boatwright, Kaden Brothern, Tiana Rakocy and Kaitlin Cousain; third row, Tucker Bode, Mackenzie Russell-Lizarraga, Davin Wells, Bristol Starkey, Chole Richardson, Myah Banks, Tucker Moore, Alera Willoughby, Alijah Anderson and Ella Price; and fourth row, Principal Patricia Foster, speech therapist Annie Fisher and Assistant Principal Lorinda Elzy.